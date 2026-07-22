Deloitte Drives Agentic Industry Transformation at the Speed of AI with Expanded Industry Solution Studios and Forward Deployed Engineers

A new, nimble approach creates prototypes or production solutions in weeks—not months—by using teams' deep industry knowledge to build custom AI solutions alongside clients

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today unveiled its expanded Industry Solution Studios, which convene multidisciplinary teams to focus on clients' most pressing business needs across six industries. As part of these studios, Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) with specific industry, sector, offerings, and product knowledge will be deployed to work with client teams to quickly move AI ideas from pilot to practical use across the enterprise.

These investments are part of the Deloitte IndustryAdvantage™ approach designed to help clients build and scale industry-specific AI solutions faster. Together, they will help organizations test new ideas quickly, pursue new market opportunities, and build AI products and solutions with support from Deloitte's proprietary IP, accelerators, and licensed software.

The Industry Solution Studios are staffed by dedicated innovation teams focused on specific industry challenges. They combine technology and hands-on experience from across Deloitte to design, test, and tailor products and solutions for clients' needs. This strategy helps clients move from issue to working solution faster, with more flexibility and customization to create new value streams.

The Converge™ by Deloitte suite of industry-focused products shows how this model works in practice. Converge combines clients' first-party data with Deloitte's industry-specific data to help create a fuller view of customers, markets, opportunities, and risks. Built to support better decision-making through software and agentic AI, Converge has expanded with new capabilities for clients in health care, consumer, sports, financial services, and other sectors.

"To keep pace with their markets, our clients need solutions they can quickly turn into practical tools for their businesses," said Lynne Sterrett, vice chair, Clients & Industries leader, Deloitte. "We are expanding our IndustryAdvantage strategy with a faster, more hands-on way to innovate. By combining Deloitte's industry knowledge with strong engineering capabilities, we can help clients build reliable AI-powered solutions for their toughest business challenges and create new growth opportunities."

Deloitte's Industry Solution Studios and Forward Deployed Engineers are key to demonstrating the rapid impact of this co-innovation model. These technology, platform, and product professionals are working with clients in focused six- to eight-week sprints to solve high-priority business problems. They help define clear success measures, build practical solutions, and connect the work to business outcomes.

FDEs also help clients move AI pilots toward broader production use. They work on the AI platforms clients already use, such as frontier GenAI collaborators, data platforms and hyperscalers, and bring industry knowledge to make solutions practical, useful, and aligned with the client's business environment.

"The real value of IndustryAdvantage is helping clients move faster and see results sooner," said Kelly Herod, chief client officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our Forward Deployed Engineers help make that happen by connecting technology with business strategy. They work side by side with clients to pair technical skills with Deloitte's understanding of business, regulation, and finance. The result is custom AI solutions designed to deliver clear value quickly."

"To truly capture the value of AI, businesses need more than just good ideas—they need a market-ready engineering foundation to make those ideas a reality," said Sundhar Sekhar, chief services officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By bringing the right tools, agents, and technologies directly into the client's environment, our Forward Deployed Engineers reduce friction and turn complexity into clarity. We are helping enterprises set a new standard for how fast they can securely build, deploy, and scale AI."

About Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage

With IndustryAdvantage, we give our clients access to the full breadth of thinking, experience, and technology from across Deloitte, our people, and our ecosystems. Because of our deep sector and subsector knowledge, we can apply these capabilities in a targeted way to help our clients differentiate their businesses from the rest of the industry. Deloitte's targeted approach to core business transformation is guided by our understanding of the future of industries. Our industry capabilities are informed by the collective insights of our strategy, engineering and innovation talent, our external ecosystems and alliances; and our broad experience delivering business-critical work for our clients. We demonstrate areas of disruption for your industry and then implement what can help your business create sustainable advantage.

For additional information and case studies on how Deloitte works with clients to create IndustryAdvantage, visit our website.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte