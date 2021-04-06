Deloitte Introduces ReadyAI™ Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Solution

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today introduced ReadyAI, a full portfolio of capabilities and services to help organizations accelerate and scale their artificial intelligence (AI) projects. ReadyAI brings together skilled AI specialists and managed services in a flexible AI-as-a-service model designed to help clients scale AI throughout their organizations.

The AI market is expected to exceed $191 billion by 2024, growing at 37% compound annual growth rate. As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, many struggle with challenges such as limited access to specialized talent, slow development cycles, and the resources to continuously maintain AI models. Creating and sustaining AI models at scale typically requires people with capabilities across data science, IT operations and user experience (UX) who work seamlessly towards a common goal. With Deloitte's ReadyAI, organizations now have access to the services, technology and expertise they need to accelerate their AI journey.

"In the Age of With™, human and machine collaboration is taking organizations to new heights. While AI adoption is accelerating, many organizations struggle to scale their AI projects," said Nitin Mittal, AI co-leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "ReadyAI provides the flexible and scalable capabilities that these companies need to successfully become AI-fueled organizations."

ReadyAI offers comprehensive service capabilities including:

Data preparation: Provide data extraction, wrangling and standardization services. Also supports advanced analytical model development through feature engineering.

Provide data extraction, wrangling and standardization services. Also supports advanced analytical model development through feature engineering. Insights and visualization: Design and generate reports and visual dashboards utilizing data output from automations to improve business outcomes and automation performance.

Design and generate reports and visual dashboards utilizing data output from automations to improve business outcomes and automation performance. Advanced analytics: Data analysis for both structured and unstructured data. Creation of rule-based bots and insights-as-a-service.

Data analysis for both structured and unstructured data. Creation of rule-based bots and insights-as-a-service. Machine learning and deep learning: ML and deep learning model development. Video and text analytics to assist conversational AI.

ML and deep learning model development. Video and text analytics to assist conversational AI. Machine learning deployment: Create deployment architecture and pipelines for upstream and downstream integration of ML models.

Create deployment architecture and pipelines for upstream and downstream integration of ML models. Model management and MLOps: Management of model performance, migration and maintenance. Automation of model monitoring process and overall DevOps for machine learning.

"The promise of AI lies in its deployment at scale in a fair, ethical and trustworthy fashion," said Rohit Tandon, general manager for ReadyAI and managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "ReadyAI helps clients take AI all the way from labs and pilot programs to real-life business integration and adoption."

Deloitte's recent "State of AI in the Enterprise" third edition study of enterprise AI adopters found that less than half of adopters believe they have a high level of skill around integrating AI technology into their existing IT environment. With a talent pool of more than 3,100 AI professionals, Deloitte can assemble teams that have the right combination of industry, domain and AI technology skills to best suit clients' needs. These experts include cloud engineers, data scientists, data architects, technology and application engineers, business and domain specialists, and visualization and design specialists. By leveraging the right combination of skills, organizations can quickly accelerate their AI journey.

ReadyAI teams operate as an extension of clients' teams often for engagements of six months or more. Services are available as a flexible, subscription model, allowing clients to scale resources and capabilities up or down based on business needs and priorities. Learn more on the ReadyAI website.

Gartner, the world's leading information technology and advisory company, named Deloitte a Leader for the seventh time in a row in its February 2021 report titled, "Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers."

