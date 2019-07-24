Deloitte Introduces 'Team Deloitte' for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte is proud to announce its sponsorship of six athletes preparing to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The Team Deloitte roster includes five Olympians and Paralympians vying for a chance to return to the Games, as well as one athlete who hopes to compete in the inaugural Olympic Games surfing competition. Each Team Deloitte athlete personifies Deloitte's values: leadership, drive, integrity and commitment to excellence.

"Deloitte is proud of our long-standing collaboration with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to bring invaluable opportunities to athletes," said Joe Ucuzoglu, chief executive officer of Deloitte US. "The spirit of the Olympics unites all of us as champions of sport and inclusivity, and we are thrilled to be a part of the journey of these six tremendous and inspiring athletes to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Since 2009, Deloitte has been an active sponsor of the Olympic mission. Over those 10 years, the organization has helped the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee explore new possibilities to strengthen its mission of empowering athletes and inspiring all Americans. The impact of this work can be measured in very human terms: not just in the number of champions, but also in the USOPC's ability to promote sport and competition to future generations.

"The chance of participating in a first-time Olympic sport is an amazing opportunity, and I'm thrilled to have the support of sponsors like Deloitte to join me on this journey," said Team Deloitte athlete and professional surfer, Carissa Moore. "I am grateful for every chance I get to help advance the sport of surfing, as well as the ability to impact young female athletes to be strong, confident and empowered."

The Team Deloitte athletes include:

Crystal Dunn (soccer): A soccer player in the National Women's Soccer League and member of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Team. Crystal earned National Player of the Year honors while playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels and is the youngest player to win the NWSL MVP.

Chris Hammer (para-triathlon): A five-time NCAA All-American distance runner who earned a gold medal in the 1500 at the 2011 Para Pan American Games and finished top 10 in the 1500 and marathon at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. Following the 2012 Games, Chris turned his sights towards triathlon winning bronze medals at the 2014 and 2017 World Championships and a spot on the National Team for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio where he finished in fourth place.

Dana Mathewson (wheelchair tennis): After contracting a rare neurological disease known as transverse myelitis, which affects the spinal cord, Dana found her passion in wheelchair tennis. Since then, she's competed on nine World Cup teams and in both singles and doubles competitions during the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Tatyana McFadden (wheelchair racing): A multi-sport Paralympic athlete with 17 Paralympic medals and 17 World Championship medals who works as a national advocate for healthy lifestyle through sport and nutrition, sharing her inspiring story of strength. Tatyana was born with spina bifida and spent the first six years of her life in a Russian orphanage with no access to a wheelchair.

Carissa Moore (surfing): Making her Olympic debut in a first-time Olympic sport, Carissa is a professional surfer who won 11 national titles in her amateur career before taking the stage on the World Championship Tour in 2010, where she became the youngest surfer in the history of the sport to win a World Title and has won three World Titles in her career. Her foundation uses surfing as a platform to empower young women and encourage them to give back to their communities.

Benjamin Patch (volleyball): A volleyball player on the U.S. Men's National Team, Benjamin won a Bronze Medal at the 2018 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball World Championships and a Gold Medal at the 2017 NORCECA Championship.

About the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America's athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

