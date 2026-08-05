Deloitte is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Operational Technology Security Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2026 IDC MarketScape for Operational Technology (OT) Security Services Vendor Assessment (#US53952726, June 2026). We believe this recognition reflects Deloitte's ability to deliver broad OT security services spanning advisory, implementation, and managed security operations for industrial environments.

The IDC MarketScape assessed 21 vendors, highlighting OT security's growing role as a core component of enterprise cyber strategy. According to IDC, "the global OT security services market is moving into a more strategically important phase. It is no longer a narrow SCADA or plant-floor niche; it is a cyberphysical resilience market spanning strategy, governance, architecture, segmentation, monitoring, and managed operations."

To develop OT cyber resilience, Deloitte is enabling rapid deployment through our Factory Accelerated Security Transformation (FAST) platform and dedicated set of digital twins to simulate OT-specific cyberattacks. Further OT security innovation includes the recent launch of Deloitte India's 4,500-square-foot ConnectSafe™ facility, providing a realistic environment to simulate cyber threat and risk scenarios across industries without disrupting live operations.

"I am proud that Deloitte has been recognized as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape," says Ayan Chatterjee, Deloitte Global Cyber Portfolio leader. "As OT security evolves into a cyberphysical resilience imperative, organizations require trusted collaborators that can help them navigate increasing cyber threats, regulatory complexity, and IT/OT convergence. We believe Deloitte is positioned to deliver end-to-end OT security transformation, helping clients strengthen resilience and drive long-term business outcomes."

"As regulatory complexity and emerging cyber threats increase operational risk, investment in OT security has become a business necessity," adds Dana Spataru, Global Emerging Technology Cyber leader, Deloitte Netherlands. "Deloitte has earned client trust through dependable delivery, collaborative relationships, and measurable outcomes, helping Deloitte clients implement, manage, and secure complex OT environments."

According to the IDC MarketScape, Deloitte's key strengths include:

Dependable long-term strategic collaborator : Customers highlight Deloitte's reliability and dedication to delivering OT security engagements on time including in complex, multisite operational environments. Deloitte is frequently described as dependable under execution pressure. As one customer stated, "Deloitte is always helpful, always generous, always provides best practice to us."





Customers highlight Deloitte's reliability and dedication to delivering OT security engagements on time including in complex, multisite operational environments. Deloitte is frequently described as dependable under execution pressure. As one customer stated, "Deloitte is always helpful, always generous, always provides best practice to us." Governance, compliance, and business alignment: Customers cite Deloitte's strength in OT governance, policy development, and regulatory alignment, particularly in highly regulated or national infrastructure environments. These capabilities are rated highly, with customers noting Deloitte's ability to translate regulatory requirements into practical, implementable controls. Customers also highlight Deloitte's focus on aligning OT security initiatives with business objectives.





Customers cite Deloitte's strength in OT governance, policy development, and regulatory alignment, particularly in highly regulated or national infrastructure environments. These capabilities are rated highly, with customers noting Deloitte's ability to translate regulatory requirements into practical, implementable controls. Customers also highlight Deloitte's focus on aligning OT security initiatives with business objectives. Flexible, collaboration-oriented engagement model: Customers characterize Deloitte as a collaborative and flexible ally and frequently note Deloitte's willingness to adjust scope, accommodate unplanned requirements, and provide support beyond contractual boundaries.





Customers characterize Deloitte as a collaborative and flexible ally and frequently note Deloitte's willingness to adjust scope, accommodate unplanned requirements, and provide support beyond contractual boundaries. Value-added enablement and knowledge transfer: Customers report strong value from Deloitte's training, awareness, and capability uplift activities, including recurring OT security training and executive-level education. These services are viewed as materially contributing to long-term OT security maturity and reinforcing Deloitte's role as a collaborator invested in sustained customer outcomes.

Interested in learning more about our OT cybersecurity services for your business? Visit the Deloitte Global Operational Technology Cybersecurity page for more details.

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit our Analyst Recognitions page.

About IDC MarketScape

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Operational Technology Security Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, By Cathy Huang, Published June 2026, Doc #US53952726

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Deloitte

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SOURCE Deloitte Global