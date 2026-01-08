Deloitte Launches Dot Good to Support Nonprofits Through Tech and AI-Driven Solutions

New solution from Deloitte integrates strategy, AI and cross-sector capabilities to help organizations amplify their impact and create lasting change

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of Dot Good, a suite of services designed for nonprofits to help them harness the transformational power of AI and other advanced technologies.

Dot Good combines Deloitte's deep industry knowledge in the social impact sector with the organization's AI and strategy capabilities to support nonprofits. In developing Dot Good, Deloitte interviewed 50 nonprofit leaders to understand their challenges and opportunities. The conversations revealed that interviewed leaders believe advanced technologies like AI have transformative potential to support nonprofits in strategic decision-making for broader impact, but many may lack the financial means and resources to scale or implement them.

Dot Good can help address these needs, offering customized support throughout a nonprofit's technology journey at discounted rates to help make these services accessible for the nonprofit market. This support can include tech and AI strategy, tech-focused human capital services and system customization and implementation.

"Technology is rapidly evolving, leaving many resource-constrained nonprofits struggling to keep up in today's tech-driven world," said Dana O'Donovan, US Purpose leader, Deloitte Services LP. "Through Dot Good, Deloitte aims to support nonprofits in utilizing advanced technologies to transform their organizations for greater impact as they focus on their mission. This is a prime example of how Deloitte leads with purpose to help enact positive impact for our people, clients and communities."

As Dot Good goes to market, Deloitte will work in collaboration with nonprofit leaders to help them in areas where they have expressed facing the most challenges. Deloitte is offering a pro bono AI learning series designed to empower nonprofit professionals with knowledge and skills that can help to advance their organization's use of AI. The series aims to engage these professionals regardless of their organization's AI maturity and adoption readiness, whether they are laying initial groundwork or planning for strategic deployments.

"As AI changes the world, it also has tremendous potential to change the way nonprofits execute their mission," said Nina Gonzalez, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By integrating AI-driven insights, human capital solutions and implementation support, Dot Good offers a people-first and tailored approach to help nonprofit organizations improve operational value, unlock innovation and enable transformative change — all while helping them focus on what matters most."

Deloitte has been at the forefront of AI innovation for over a decade, expanding its offerings through its Generative AI practice and Zora AI™ by Deloitte, an agentic product platform offering a suite of ready-to-deploy digital workers. With its Deloitte AscendTM delivery platform, Deloitte technologists, developers and engineers build and deliver new AI solutions, agents and tools for its clients and people. With deep industry knowledge and specialized experience across domains, Deloitte integrates AI following its Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage industry and sector-specific risks. Additionally, Deloitte enhances AI fluency, investing in global learning and trainings through the Deloitte AI Academy™.

For more information on Dot Good, please visit Dot Good - Social Impact Solutions | Deloitte US.

