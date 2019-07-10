Deloitte Launches New Child Support Case Management Offering Built on the Salesforce Platform

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Deloitte’s Child Support Services Practice helps state child support agencies deliver the service each case needs to help improve family outcomes.

Deloitte announced today a next generation Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for child support case management systems.

This solution is built on the Salesforce Platform, combined with deep functional capabilities drawn from Deloitte's 35 years of child support system implementation experience.

The Deloitte child support platform has a modern user experience that includes a mobile platform that allows offline access to the caseworker's caseload.

Child support agencies can also create customer service portals that provide families and partners with direct access to their case, allowing them to see order information, make payments and upload documents.

Why it matters

Many states' legacy information technology systems are unable to accommodate new digital collaboration models and applications; and can be difficult to update to serve new family structures.

To address these and other issues, Deloitte developed a cloud-based platform to allow states to better manage support orders and engage, reward and enforce productive behaviors. Additionally, the solution provides a data-driven process to support related federal performance incentive programs to help ensure budgets comply with federal funding requirements.

Key Quotes

"Child support agencies across the country are looking to modernize costly aging systems in an incremental fashion. Through this solution built on the Salesforce Platform, we can provide child support agencies with a cloud-based application already configured with packaged functional components. Coupled with our extensive experience of implementing child support systems, we can help agencies improve their performance, which means better outcomes for families."

- John White, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and child support offering leader

"The Salesforce Platform allows government agencies to rapidly and easily deploy tailored solutions to help address their mission. We are excited to work with Deloitte to provide this platform for child support agencies, so they can then spend more time and resources focusing on improving outcomes of the children being served."

- Casey Coleman, senior vice president, global government industry, Salesforce

Key features:

The Deloitte child support platform has a modern user experience that can provide a number of benefits for an agency, its caseworkers and families, including:

Pre-built child support functional components and configurations that allow for faster implementation.

A mobile platform that allows offline access to the caseworker's caseload.

A customer-centric and agile implementation approach designed to overcome internal silos that can hinder the customer experience.

Customer service portals that provide families and partners with direct access to their case, allowing them to see order information, make payments and upload documents.

Integrated workflow and work management features that focus work on the most timely and impactful case actions.

Focused case management segmentation so that case workers can identify the right action that yields positive outcomes for families.

Improved automation to allow for more routine tasks being fulfilled by the system so that case workers and supervisors can focus on more high touch activities.

Data-integration services utilizing MuleSoft that allow incremental modernization and advanced integration with partner or existing legacy systems.

Einstein Analytics to help reveal valuable insights and actionable recommendations for caseworkers and supervisors on case segmentation, suggested next appropriate action and program trends.

Deloitte and Salesforce Alliance and govCONNECT:

Deloitte is known for its innovations on the Salesforce Platform with more than 25 awards and analyst accolades. This child support case management solution is part of the govCONNECT platform, which delivers cloud-based solutions for government and public institutions to enable digital, mobile and multi-channel experiences that help meet the expectations and demands of constituents in the digital era.

The evolution of govCONNECT to include the child support case management software is an example of the type of industry-specific technology asset created by the Deloitte Digital Salesforce Assets and Solutions Group, which develops new products built on the Salesforce platform to help organizations improve their engagement with customers, as well as day-to-day operations. Click to learn more about Deloitte's child support practice or its alliance with Salesforce. Video on child support practice here.

Salesforce, Einstein Analytics and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

