Deloitte Launches New Generative AI-powered Solution on RelativityOne and Relativity Server to Help Organizations Accelerate Document Review, Employee Conduct Investigations, PII Identification and Compliance Activities

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on Deloitte and Relativity's existing 10-year strategic alliance, Deloitte has developed a new customizable Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution - NavigAite™ for use on RelativityOne and Relativity Server to help organizations accelerate a wide range of document-oriented activities, including: document summarization; responsiveness, privilege, and personally identifiable information (PII) calls; and initial contract review.

NavigAite works with large language models (LLM) that have an application program interface (API). It can be configured to work with organizations' existing in-house LLMs or on a Deloitte-provided model. NavigAite can help users securely automate document review across as many as 95 languages to help increase review velocity and reduce human review effort, which may help organizations create cost efficiencies. Efficient integration with Relativity allows NavigAite users to leverage Deloitte's carefully designed modules via easy and rapid configuration and deployment directly on RelativityOne and Relativity Server.

"NavigAite is the 10th accelerator Deloitte has built on RelativityOne over our decade-long relationship that leverages our deep bench of document review, Generative AI data science, data analytics, investigative and quality control professionals to help our clients more efficiently and effectively manage the ever-increasing volume and costs of internal and third-party data requests," said Jonathan Foster, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. "We developed NavigAite to help our clients harness the power of Generative AI directly on RelativityOne so that they can interrogate large volumes of structured and unstructured data more quickly and accurately, and gain deeper insights than human and conventional AI solutions alone can offer."

The NavigAite solution as an accelerator is just one more way Deloitte is scaling its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services, Deloitte assists clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to implementing Generative AI solutions at scale across the enterprise.

Deloitte is also infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise to enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Focused on proprietary functional and industry content, these tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte