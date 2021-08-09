Deloitte Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, one of the world's leading information technology and advisory companies, has positioned Deloitte in the Leader quadrant, with the highest ability to Execute and Furthest Completeness of Vision, in its August 2021 report titled, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

This is a new Magic Quadrant™ replacing Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide where Deloitte was also a Leader in 2020 and 2019.

Deloitte's deep domain experience and strong business-led, cloud-enabled perspective, coupled with its world-class technology capabilities, modern delivery approach, and cyber and tax solutions, helped to receive this recognition.

"We believe this decade will see unprecedented changes fueled by cloud and technology innovation," says Ranjit Bawa, Principal and US Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The cloud is a catalyst for transformation, and we are delighted that Gartner recognized Deloitte's unique ability to bring domain depth and an engineering-led approach to modernize and build products and create new businesses that position our clients for sustained leadership."

"We are very proud of this recognition of Deloitte's leadership in cloud; we continue to invest heavily in developing innovative solutions to catalyze cloud-based business transformations at our clients," says Sam Balaji, Deloitte Global Consulting Leader. "Deloitte continues to scale its digital transformation capabilities globally, and we are excited to further empower Deloitte clients to leverage cloud's full potential to grow and thrive."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. (this will be soon updated in our Policy as well)

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the "Deloitte organization") serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 330,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

