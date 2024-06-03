Deloitte named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

It is one of 10 total Leaders in the report, which provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

"Through Finance Operate services Deloitte clients are reshaping their finance functions, rethinking traditional approaches to BPO and harnessing new disruptive technologies to embed continuous advantage into their operations," says Doug Gish, Deloitte Global Operate leader. "We believe, this recognition demonstrates our commitment to delivering differentiated client outcomes and extensive experience transforming these business-critical functions."

Notable Deloitte Finance Operate capabilities include:

Finance-as-a-Service

Finance Analytics-as-a-Service

Finance Technology Application Management Services

Strategic Finance Augmentation

Operate-to-Transform Finance

Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer

"I strongly believe in Deloitte's disruptive vision in this space. We are doubling down on an integrated multidisciplinary model, bringing an extensive portfolio of services under our Finance Operate umbrella. With deep industry expertise, strong finance executive relationships, and broad finance domain experience, we offer truly differentiated solutions to solving client challenges," says Sergi Lemus, Global Finance Operate co-leader, Deloitte Spain.

Deloitte remains committed to transforming its proprietary solutions and co-innovate with its strategic relationship releases of digital financial and accounting services across core workflows with the incorporation of emerging technologies. "We continue to invest in transformation and innovation like Generative AI to augment our capabilities and deliver enhanced finance and accounting outcomes for Deloitte clients. We are confident in Deloitte's leadership in this space and we believe this Gartner recognition reinforces this," says Caroline Leies, Global Finance Operate co-leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

