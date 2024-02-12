Deloitte named a leader in ESG and sustainability services by independent research firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as a leader for environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability services, according to the Verdantix report Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Consulting Services 2024.

Verdantix, an independent analyst firm, evaluated 17 ESG & Sustainability services providers and named Deloitte as one of the leading providers with comprehensive capabilities. The Verdantix analysis benchmarks ESG and sustainability service offerings against four service offerings (ESG and sustainability corporate strategy; ESG and sustainability data management, reporting and disclosures; operational transformation; and ESG financial advisory) and six momentum categories.

Verdantix defines ESG and sustainability consulting as "services, comprising skilled professionals, methodologies and data resources, that support corporates and financial organizations on ESG and sustainability corporate strategy; data management, reporting and disclosures; operational transformation; and ESG financial advisory."

"We are proud of this important recognition from Verdantix. At Deloitte, we help our clients navigate the immense complexity of climate change and advise organizations across all industries as they transform," says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Practice leader. "Following the Global Stocktake at COP28, we are at a pivotal moment for climate action and each of our clients are at different stages in their sustainability journeys. We meet our clients where they are and provide them with cutting-edge technology and tailored guidance to help them move from sustainability commitments to concrete outcomes."

Deloitte's global Sustainability & Climate practice is composed of over 6,100 practitioners and Deloitte has been providing climate consulting services for over two decades. Embedding a climate perspective is a priority across all Deloitte businesses and geographies, and in 2022, Deloitte launched a pioneering global learning program to enhance the sustainability capabilities of approximately 457,000 Deloitte people globally.

According to Verdantix, "Deloitte exhibits notable strength in its provision of ESG and sustainability services across industries," particularly for large firms that span geographies. Deloitte received the highest score for ESG client base, ESG deal dimensions, and ESG revenue. The report also highlights Deloitte's "notable market momentum," with strong scores for its ESG & sustainability vision, strategy, and organizational resourcing.

Deloitte received the highest score for its ESG data management, reporting and disclosures capabilities. The analysis also spotlighted Deloitte's broader utilization of technology to enhance ESG reporting and implementation efforts, recognizing tools such as its proprietary GreenSpace Tech initiative, its ClearCarbon tool, and its Climate Risk Solution.

Verdantix recognized "the organization's knowledge of and relationships with engineering and research groups, start-ups, universities, subject-matter experts and alliance partners," and collaborations with technology firms, boutique firms, and industry associations to "further enhance its climate and net zero offerings." The report highlighted Deloitte's collaboration with the World Economic Forum, which has "identified 21 stakeholder capitalism metrics to help align ESG reporting across industries and regions."

"We are driving meaningful progress on climate through our dynamic suite of technology-enabled solutions, cross-industry collaboration, and Deloitte's proven business capabilities. Helping clients analyze and make sense of their climate data enables them to meet their regulatory obligations and declared goals to unlock clear, actionable paths to achieving net-zero emissions," says Dilip Krishna, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Chief Technology Officer. "We are also proud to serve as a technical advisor for the World Economic Forum's First Suppliers Hub. This first-of-its kind global repository facilitates procurement and partnerships across emissions-intensive sectors and advances the market for critical, emerging climate technologies needed to achieve aggressive goals within the next decade and meet decarbonization targets by 2050."

