Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

"Deloitte professionals help organizations transition to cloud swiftly and empower them to be innovative and thrive in the Oracle cloud," said Jeffrey Davis, Deloitte Global Oracle leader. "We feel that our Leader positioning within this Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes Deloitte's top market performance within the Oracle ecosystem, the investments we have made in solution development and cloud enablement training as well as our commitment to helping clients achieve real business value."

Gartner's report states, "This Magic Quadrant evaluates 19 service providers' capabilities to deliver Oracle application implementation and management services." According to the report, "Leaders are performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market."

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide" Alan H Stanley, Susanne Matson, et al., 28 February 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

