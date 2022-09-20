Deloitte named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Cloud Security Services in the Multicloud Era 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape analysis of worldwide managed security services (MSS) providers for organizations with hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Cloud Security Services in the Multicloud Era 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48761022 September 2022), evaluates 18 security service providers based on their worldwide capabilities and strategies.

We believe that Deloitte's end-to-end, layered approach to Cyber and Cloud Managed Services drives significant value to clients when combined with its deep industry and domain knowledge and ability to support the cloud migration and transformation journey. Deloitte deploys innovative solutions such as cloud-based service platforms Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte, Digital Identity by Deloitte, and Cloud Security Management by Deloitte, and assets such as Deloitte Fortress for cloud configuration auto-remediation.

"Deloitte Cyber plays a critical role at each step of Deloitte clients' cloud transformation journeys, de-risking cloud environments, building in protection across the enterprise, and enabling business growth and innovation," says Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber Leader. "Deloitte is pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape for our differentiated approach in helping clients operate in cloud, integrating security where it's needed most while delivering outcomes more efficiently and reliably."

Investments in next-generation technologies and capabilities for cloud-based services, building in automation, security orchestration, AI, and analytics, help Deloitte to be more agile and flexible to address the most pressing business and "future of" issues for its clients.

Deloitte has also accelerated its cyber and cloud offerings through a number of recent acquisitions such as CloudQuest for cloud security policy orchestration, TransientX for zero trust network access, Sliced Tech for secure cloud managed services, and Terbium Labs for digital risk protection.

"Deloitte's global hyperscale investments for Cloud, Cyber, AI, and Operate are allowing us be future-focused in evolving our capabilities while embedding continuous advantage for our clients," says Sean Peasley, Deloitte Global Cyber Cloud Leader. "As clients will increasingly need more flexible, secure, and reliable service delivery models, we will continue to work across our ecosystem to bring security-focused, end-to-end management and operations solutions coupled with the depth of experience from our cyber and cloud professionals."

A complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Cloud Security Services in the Multi-Cloud Era 2022 Vendor Assessment is available here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

