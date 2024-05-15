Deloitte Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Microsoft Implementation Services 2024 Assessment

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Microsoft Implementation Services Worldwide 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50539623, April 2024). The IDC MarketScape has noted that "Deloitte focuses on sector- and industry-level disruptions, leveraging an engineering mindset to deliberately scale clients' capabilities."

According to the IDC MarketScape analysis:

"Deloitte brings expertise across multiple, disparate professional disciplines, including its capabilities in tax, cyber, regulatory compliance, technology consulting services, human capital, and managed services."





"Buyers had positive feedback about Deloitte's quality of client management/engagement process and resources, ability to achieve desired business outcomes, and ability to meet the project timeline/handle changes in project scope."





"Deloitte innovates at the intersections of sectors and business domains and develops offerings based on multidisciplinary approaches and client needs."





"The strength of Deloitte is its capability/offering and client adoption strategy in terms of the company's Microsoft implementation services."

"We believe this is a testament to our extensive breadth and depth of industry experience, domain knowledge, and capabilities in next-generation technologies, which gives Deloitte a unique advantage to help our enterprise clients solve complex challenges," says Bob Hersch, Global Microsoft Technology Services Practice Leader and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

IDC MarketScape research notes, "It is important to note that as Microsoft's independent auditor, Deloitte cannot be a partner of or have an alliance with Microsoft. Nonetheless, Deloitte may engage in permitted interactions with Microsoft, focused on enabling the company to competently serve its clients, including technical training and qualifying for certifications."

While remaining committed to upholding SEC independence requirements, Deloitte continues to permissibly evolve and invest in innovation and capabilities within the Microsoft implementation services space to serve client demands for Microsoft technology.

"Our North Star for clients is sustained, positive business outcomes," added Hersch. "As cloud, generative AI, and other NextGen technologies continue to evolve and shape the market, Deloitte remains focused on empowering clients to strategically innovate to address business priorities and unlock long-term success."

Disclaimer

Since Deloitte & Touche is Microsoft's independent auditor, no Deloitte Entity can have an alliance with or be a partner of Microsoft. Deloitte cannot partake in analyst measurements related to partner or alliance activities. Deloitte can provide advisory and technology services to clients that relate to Microsoft's platforms and Deloitte can interact with Microsoft in certain ways in connection with these activities. When doing so, Deloitte and Microsoft must be aware of and conform to our mutual independence guidelines and policies.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit our Analyst Recognitions page.

For more about our Microsoft technology services, visit our Deloitte Global Microsoft Technology Services practice.

SOURCE Deloitte Global