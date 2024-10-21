Deloitte Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™: Workday Ecosystem 2024 in the US and Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as a Leader in Information Service Group (ISG) Provider Lens™: Workday Ecosystem 2024 in the US and Europe for Transformation Services, Deployment and Integration Services, and Performance and Optimization Services. Notably, Deloitte is positioned as one of 10 leaders across each capability out of 24 providers evaluated.

The report examines service providers' portfolio attractiveness, such as its scope, quality, strategy and vision, as well as its competitive strength, including market position, brand reputation, and core competencies.

"It is an honor for our dedicated and forward-thinking team to once again receive this global recognition," says Jannine Zucker, Deloitte Global Workday Chief Commercial Officer. "At Deloitte, we pride ourselves on delivering clients innovative, personalized, and high-quality solutions, and implementing Workday's next-generation technology to their strategic advantage is no exception. We're excited to continue working alongside organizations as they look to meet the evolving demands of this rapidly changing marketplace."

In Europe, ISG referenced Deloitte's comprehensive end-to-end Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and financial offerings, its real-time insights, and its industry-centric tools and accelerators as strengths of its Transformation Services. Regarding Deployment and Integration Services, Deloitte's unique operating model, deployment accelerators to maximize ROI, and innovation for in-house product development stand out. ISG also cited the firm's future-ready approach, innovative delivery platform, and quality assurance as positives of its Performance and Optimization Services.

In the US, Deloitte's HCM and finance transformation, advanced planning and analytics, and tools and accelerators to drive innovation are listed as strengths of its Transformation Services. ISG also said the organization's advise, implement, and operate (AIO) model, its industry-leading accelerators, and its focus on product innovation are pros of its Deployment and Integration Services. As in Europe, ISG highlighted quality assurance as a strength of Deloitte's Performance and Optimization Services, alongside its Workday teams and its continuous innovation.

"Deloitte's continuous innovation and quality-assured delivery approach have enabled it to be a Leader; [and] Deloitte develops implementation accelerators to enable digital transformation and fast delivery of impact and value for its clients," said Ashwin Gaidhani, ISG Research Partner.

