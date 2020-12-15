Deloitte Named a Leader in Multicloud Managed Services by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that it was recognized as a leader for Multicloud Managed Services in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Managed Services Providers, Q4 2020 report. Deloitte is recognized based on its strategy and current offering.

Forrester conducted an evaluation of the Multicloud Managed Services provider market and identified the 11 most significant ones. This report highlights how each provider measures up and helps infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals select the right one to fit their needs.

"We're very happy to be acknowledged as a leader among Multicloud Managed Services providers by Forrester —which we believe is a testament to Deloitte's strategy and focus on enabling Deloitte's clients to achieve their transformation goals," says Ranjit Bawa, US Cloud leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We believe our strong engineering-led approach, coupled with deep domain knowledge, continues to differentiate us."

On the market, the report explains, "As workloads migrate to the cloud, managed services are stepping up… I&O professionals understand traditional infrastructure services well, but the dynamics of managed services provisioning in the cloud environment are quite different. Services are evolving quickly and span everything from applications to infrastructure."

"Deloitte provides an integrated set of services leveraging the automated capabilities of our Cloud Management Platform, OpenCloud," says Jacques de Villiers, Cloud Operate leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Cloud technologies are unlocking countless new possibilities and efficiencies for businesses. At Deloitte, we accelerate and automate our best practices across single, multiple, or hybrid cloud deployments, and across seven multidisciplinary areas. We can tailor turnkey solutions that deliver scalability, agility, and rapid deployment capabilities to help organizations capture the transformative value of the cloud."

"Deloitte marries digital transformation with its managed cloud services capabilities. Deloitte cloaks its managed cloud services capabilities in the mantle of digital transformation and is one of the strongest competitors in the market; the OpenCloud Platform is its cloud management platform."

"Deloitte's acquisition of modernization toolmaker innoWake in 2017 and cloud migration platform provider ATADATA in 2018 set the stage for substantial migration and modernization strengths."

"[Deloitte] is also notable for its focus on risk management."

"Deloitte handles heavy transformation well, paired with strong ongoing operational support."

"Client references like Deloitte's transparency, partnership, and spirit of innovation, together with what they say is greater commercial flexibility than they've found with other transformational players."

