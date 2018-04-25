Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics

The Deloitte IoT practice will utilize Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Lambda, AWS IoT, AWS IoT Device Management, AWS IoT Analytics, AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Quicksight services. AWS will also provide a comprehensive and secure solution through which to analyze this data. The new IoT solutions will be powered by Deloitte's Turnkey IoT accelerator, which combines leading hardware, software, analytics, security, insights, and implementation strategy services to help enable a lower-cost, lower-risk approach to developing an asset tracking and analytics solution.

"One of the biggest challenges in managing distributed assets is managing the data," said Adam Mussomeli, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte and AWS will now be able to help clients mitigate supply chain complexity, cost, and potential risk by enabling data collection and analysis on a worldwide scale."

Deloitte and AWS formalized a strategic relationship in 2016 focused on helping our clients transform their business through the use of AWS' cloud technology. Deloitte is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network and is a launch APN Partner for AWS IoT Analytics.

Deloitte debuted a demonstration of the latest asset tracking and analytics solution, using AWS IoT Analytics, at Hannover Messe 2018, in Hannover, Germany, April 23-27, 2018.

