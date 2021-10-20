Deloitte named as a leader in Workday Implementation Partners evaluation by independent research firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) services partner, announced today it has been named a leader among Workday Implementation Partners in Forrester's recent report, The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2021. Deloitte's Workday team prides itself on leveraging its global scale, breadth of service and transformation expertise to deliver value and outcomes for clients.

Forrester included eight vendors in the recent assessment, each of which has:

Forrester client interest and relevance.

A formal Workday Partnership.

A significant presence in the Workday services market.

"Deloitte is extremely honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners report. We believe these findings reinforce our successful track record in leading Deloitte clients through the transformation journey of strategy, implementation and operations enabled by Workday," says John Malikowski, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Deloitte Global Workday Leader. "The report also highlights, in our opinion, the significant impacts of Deloitte's innovation, which broadens the usage and value of the Workday products and solutions. Our growth has been fueled by the expansion of our industry-specific solutions and assets coupled with new capabilities around the world," he concludes.

Working together with Workday, Deloitte is committed to building services that align with Workday's strategy and innovation roadmap—further supporting Workday's new products and entrance into new markets.

"The themes of innovation and delivering client value are at the core of how Deloitte structures its services around Workday's transformative technology. Deloitte was recognized by Workday as the FY 2020 Global and APJ (Asia Pacific Japan region) System Integrator of the Year for Adaptive Planning, won two Workday Hackathon awards in 2021, and has successfully gone live with 20+ clients in Workday Financials and Adaptive Planning in 2021," adds Matt Schwenderman, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Deloitte Global Workday Financial management leader. "As Workday broadens its industry leadership in Human Capital Management (HCM) and Finance, we will continue to complement their efforts with modern methodologies, proven services, innovative accelerators, and an unprecedented commitment to managing the change associated with large technology transformations."

Additional Deloitte-related findings in The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2021

"[Deloitte] leads the pack in scale and transformation approach. Deloitte is a strong Partner for Workday due to its combination of being one of the largest and most established Partners across most major Workday areas and its deep transformation expertise."

"Deloitte excels at change-the-business work across major Workday functional areas and industries."

"References noted Deloitte's strong ability to partner, its commitment, and its ability to deliver outcomes."

