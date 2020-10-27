Deloitte Names Anthony Waelter as the US Consumer Industry Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Anthony Waelter to lead its U.S. consumer industry practice, succeeding Seema Pajula, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, who continues to serve as U.S. industries and insights leader. Waelter is a partner in the advisory practice of Deloitte & Touche LLP.

(PRNewsfoto/Deloitte)

"COVID-19 has left an indelible impact on the consumer industry as health and economic challenges have profoundly impacted the way that our clients conduct business," said Waelter. "As businesses adapt their models to keep employees, communities and customers safe, I look forward to leading our teams of professionals as they help clients navigate the road to a prosperous consumer recovery."

In his new role, Waelter will lead the go-to-market strategy for the consumer industry group which consists of the transportation, hospitality and services sector; retail and distribution sector; consumer products sector; and automotive sector. This industry group has more than 23,000 professionals who serve a large portion of the Fortune 500®'s consumer companies.

"Anthony is a phenomenal leader with a passion for the consumer industry, making him a natural fit for this role," said Pajula. "Not only does Anthony have extensive experience spanning the entire consumer industry, he is committed to developing leaders and fostering an inclusive and collaborative working environment where our professionals are empowered to find innovative solutions to our client's most complex challenges."

In his more than 22 years at Deloitte, Waelter has served in several leadership roles and has provided finance transformation services to multinational clients across the consumer industry. He focuses on assisting clients with transformational projects involving the development and evaluation of finance strategy, operations and programs designed to improve financial integrity, compliance and operational effectiveness and efficiency. He is a Certified Public Accountant and graduate of the University of South Florida, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. Waelter is based in Chicago.

To learn more about Anthony Waelter connect with him on LinkedIn @AnthonyWaelter or follow the Consumer Industry on Twitter, @DeloitteCB.

