Deloitte Names Assent Compliance One of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assent Compliance , the global leader in supply chain data management, has ranked 313 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ and 48 on the Technology Fast 50™ lists in recognition of the company's remarkable growth over the previous four years.

The Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America based on revenue growth percentage, while the Fast 50 recognizes the top technology companies across Canada. From 2015 to 2018, Assent grew its revenues by 326 percent.

"The growth that we and the other companies named by Deloitte are experiencing marks us as outliers in business, and we are proud to be recognized for that," said Andrew Waitman, Assent's CEO. "To achieve and sustain this level of growth means that, as a company, we're doing something truly remarkable and dynamic in our space. At Assent, we're driving digital transformation in the supply chain through innovation and visionary product development, and all indicators point to that continuing in 2020 and beyond."

"In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world but also shape tomorrow's, and I can't wait to see where they take us moving forward."

A complete listing of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is available here and the Technology Fast 50 is here .

About Deloitte's Technology Fast 500

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America based on fiscal year revenue growth percentage over a four-year period. To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least USD 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least USD 5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue- growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Assent Compliance

Assent Compliance is the global leader in supply chain data management. Combining leading-edge technologies with extensive supply chain expertise, Assent helps companies collect and manage third-party data to protect corporate brands, increase market accessibility, and reduce operational and financial risk. For more information, visit www.assentcompliance.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Brazeau

Manager, Communications

Assent Compliance

alex.brazeau@assentcompliance.com

SOURCE Assent Compliance

Related Links

https://www.assentcompliance.com

