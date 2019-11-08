Deloitte Names Examity Fastest-Growing EdTech Company in United States

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced its second straight year of recognition by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, known as one of the most objective rankings of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies. The Boston-based company provides an AI enabled online proctoring solution to hundreds of colleges and employers across the U.S. and around the world.

"An increasing number of organizations are turning to technology to expand access to high-quality education — which means that demand for secure online testing will only continue to accelerate," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Examity and a 2019 finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. "Our continued expansion reflects the urgent need for platforms that can validate the integrity of the online learning experience."

Widely recognized as one of the country's most successful education technology companies, Examity secured a $90 million investment in April 2019. The company has doubled in size in the last year alone, reflecting increasing demand for online programs in both the education and corporate contexts. This year, Examity was recognized as the fastest-growing education technology company in the U.S., and ranked number 201 overall. In addition to its recognition by Deloitte, Examity has also been honored for two straight years as one of the fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

Examity's learning validation solution is used by a diverse cross-section of employers and universities, including Amazon, Texas A&M, Indiana University, EPIC, and Western Governors University. Rooted in proprietary machine learning technology, the company's platform includes a full suite of proctoring options, from automated through to live, to ensure both security and integrity in online learning.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding six years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Examity

Related Links

http://www.examity.com

