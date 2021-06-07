Deloitte Names Kulleni Gebreyes Director of the Deloitte Health Equity Institute

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes to lead the Deloitte Health Equity Institute in the U.S. In her new leadership role, Gebreyes, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, will lead the overall strategic direction of the institute, focusing on improving health outcomes and decreasing disparities by integrating, amplifying, and extending efforts to improve health equity by investing in areas that address the root causes of inequities.

Based in North Carolina, Gebreyes is Deloitte's U.S. consulting healthcare sector leader and has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry, across the commercial and public sector. She has worked with leading payor, provider, retail and public sector organizations to improve operations, develop strategies for transformation and rethink operational efficiency. Through this work, her deep knowledge of health care and her ability to make connections across industries, Gebreyes is uniquely positioned to identify opportunities to impact equity.

"Dr. Gebreyes is a unique leader whose experience, education, acumen and insights will help us advance health equity and I share in her commitment to drive meaningful action and sustainable change. We need to think beyond a single actor or sector, but focus instead on what we can all do to address equitable outcomes in health," said Asif Dhar, vice chairman, life sciences and health care, Deloitte LLP, and national leader of Deloitte's U.S. life sciences and health care practice. "Through her leadership of the Deloitte Health Equity Institute, Dr. Gebreyes' ability to pull together public and private stakeholders – life sciences, health care, public sector and other industries with community organizations – will allow us to make a sustainable difference to this multigenerational challenge."

Trained at Johns Hopkins Hospital System, Gebreyes is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and a Six Sigma Green Belt. She holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, a B.A. in biology from Princeton University and an MBA from Carey Business School of Johns Hopkins. She has served as a faculty member engaged in medical education and residency training at Georgetown University Medical Center and George Washington University Hospital. At Deloitte, Gebreyes drives care delivery transformation for health care organizations pursuing financially sustainable strategies for consumer centric care models that are data driven and digitally enabled. She has also developed strategies for population health management and value-based care that address payment reform, physician alignment and patient activation.

"The establishment of the Deloitte Health Equity Institute is a critical step in our commitment to join the voices of public health officials, communities, and business leaders who are helping end systemic racism, especially in the area of health care," said Gebreyes. "We are encouraging input from our powerful network of business leaders and health care professionals to develop a health equity agenda that we can work on together as we strive to make gains against racism that we cannot make on our own. I am extremely honored to work with our deeply committed and passionate team, and our colleagues around the world, to come to the right conclusions, work toward better outcomes and help create health equity for all."

About the Deloitte Health Equity Institute

Recognizing the imperative for immediate and sustained effort, and grounded in Deloitte's declaration of racism as a public health crisis, Deloitte established the Deloitte Health Equity Institute (DHEI) in Spring 2021. DHEI is dedicated to creating public good through data-driven pro bono services, philanthropy, and research. DHEI builds on Deloitte's commitment to advance health equity, informed by work with clients, a decade of impact made by our Deloitte Center for Health Solutions, and our perspective on how life sciences and health care organizations can activate health equity.

The DHEI reinforces our purpose of making a positive, enduring impact that matters. By collaborating with local and national organizations, DHEI is a catalyst, helping advance health equity at scale. Our initiatives aim to help everyone achieve their full potential in all aspects of health and well-being, building a more equitable society for all.

