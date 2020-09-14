Deloitte Partner, Luciano Cacioppo, Joins Private Equity Firm, Beringer Capital

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beringer Capital ( http://www.beringercapital.com/ ), a Toronto and New York-based private equity firm focused on media, e-commerce, technology and digital marketing services, announced today the appointment of Lu Cacioppo as a Managing Partner on its investment team. The appointment follows on the heels of the completion of Beringer Capital's Fund IV, which raised a total of $350 million this May, and will focus its efforts on companies well-positioned to begin accelerating digital transformation in their businesses.

Prior to joining Beringer Capital, Cacioppo served as the leader of Deloitte Private practice in the Ontario region and the Managing Partner of its SME program. In this role, Cacioppo led a national team who specialized in delivering audit and assurance, tax, consulting and risk and financial advisory services to private companies. Under Cacioppo's leadership, Deloitte Private practice saw significant growth year over year during the last decade.

"This year has been unlike any that we've seen before, and the seismic shift in economic activity and consumer behavior is one that millions of businesses will inevitably have to adapt to," said Perry Miele, Chairman and Managing Partner of Beringer Capital. "As we gear up for the launch of Fund IV, the addition of Lu to our investment team will add a new dimension of insight and strategy that will be critical to the success of mid-market companies that are well-positioned to benefit from an accelerated digital transformation trajectory."

According to McKinsey , "The rapid migration to digital technologies driven by the pandemic will continue into recovery," and notes that in order for companies to compete in this new environment, they must ensure that their digital experiences are on par with competitors. In the McKinsey blueprint for a digital-led recovery post-COVID, it prioritizes the need for companies to refocus digital efforts to adapt to new customer expectations, use data and AI to improve business operations and decision making in new market environments, and explore more nimble and composable technology solutions to reduce risk and costs.

"Beringer Capital is among the few private equity firms that were smart enough and nimble enough to capture early digital transformation trends," said Lu Cacioppo, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. "Due to the team's laser focus and tactical guidance, the firm has seen several successful exits, which serves as an indicator of Beringer Capital's impact on helping businesses thrive across media, e-commerce, technology and digital marketing industries. With Fund IV, we plan to bolster the competitive advantage of promising companies by providing them with the insight and tools they need to succeed."

Beringer Capital's Digital Transformation Opportunity Fund aims to help privately owned businesses harness the power of digitization to find new sources of growth, drive efficiency and improve customer experience. These opportunity areas include the digital customer experience for brands and business services, DTC media, technology and marketing services, as well as data and AI software. With a 20-year track record of strong returns, Beringer Capital has demonstrated its ability to add direct operational value into portfolio companies.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a leading private equity firm that invests in technology-led companies that serve leading brands. Beringer Capital partners with founders and management teams to build significant businesses through a combination of organic growth and add-on acquisitions. www.beringercapital.com .

SOURCE Beringer Capital

