Deloitte ranked No. 1 consulting services provider worldwide by revenue in Gartner® Market Share report for the seventh consecutive year

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year and the twelfth time in total, Deloitte has been ranked No. 1 by revenue according to Gartner in its report, Gartner Market Share Analysis: Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2023. Deloitte also received an overall Strong rating, the highest possible rating from Gartner, in its May report titled, Gartner Vendor Rating: Deloitte and was also ranked first in the business consulting and technology consulting services subsectors for the third consecutive year. Deloitte also ranked No.1 as the largest security services provider with US$11 billion in revenue in 2023.

"We are proud of this Gartner recognition of our capabilities, which, we believe, acknowledges our unwavering focus on delivering value to the world's most important organizations. Backed by the breadth of our multi-disciplinary capabilities and industry knowledge, our practitioners deliver cutting-edge insights and services to help organizations identify and address their most pressing challenges," says Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader.

Gartner states Deloitte's market share continued double-digit growth at 10.3%—or US$37.5 billion.

"This outstanding recognition motivates us to continue to look for ways to raise the bar on the work that we do. We are committed to building on our strengths, bringing innovative ideas and solutions to C-suite executives, and helping our clients create and protect value in their businesses and across the global economy," says Nicolai Andersen, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Strategy, Risk & Transactions leader.

