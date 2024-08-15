Deloitte ranked No. 1 in Security Services by revenue in the 2024 Gartner® Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2023 report

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte is ranked No.1 in the inaugural Gartner® Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2023 report. This report has expanded to cover Security Consulting Services (SCS), Security Professional Services (SPS) and Managed Security Services (MSS).

Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber leader, says, "We believe that this ongoing acknowledgment underscores the strength of Deloitte's security services in helping our clients transform their business. With an eye on organizational resilience, Deloitte continues to build solutions that advance cyber and security approaches."

According to the Gartner Security Services 2023 market share report, Gartner estimates that the overall Security services market to be at $65.5 billion with a growth of 13.6% in 2023. As per the report, Deloitte has the largest market share with 16.7% of the Security services market globally. In the Security Consulting market, a sub-segment of the Security services, Deloitte continues to lead with a market share of 30.7% globally and increasing its market share from last year's 29.6%. Deloitte has the 2nd highest Market share this year in the Security Professional Services sub-segment and has the 3rd highest Market Share in the Managed Security Services sub-segment.

Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader, says, "Our ongoing expansion of capabilities is designed to assist clients in addressing their unique business requirements and the swiftly evolving challenges they encounter. Our comprehensive services—including advisory, implementation and operations—combined with our global reach, equip clients to operate securely in today's environment while building for the future."

Notable highlights of Deloitte's Cyber investments from the past year include:

Significant investment in managed security services offerings through the launch of CyberSphere, a vendor-neutral integrated cybersecurity platform





Acquisitions to drive geographic scaling such as Paraflare in Australia and Webrage in Japan





and Webrage in Launch of ConvergeSECURITY with AWS, which empowers enterprises to accelerate their cloud transformation efforts





Expansion of the Women in Cyber campaign in collaboration with The Female Quotient to spotlight the imperative of greater diversity in the cyber industry, now in its third year

With more than 35,000 security services professionals worldwide, Deloitte advises, implements, and operates a full range of services and solutions with capabilities across strategy and transformation, cloud, detect and respond, identity, infrastructure security, data and privacy, application security, and emerging technologies. Visit www.deloitte.com/cyber for more information.

Gartner Market Share Analysis: Security Services, Worldwide, 2023, By Matt Milone, Travis Lee, Luis Castillo, Charanpal Bhogal, Shailendra Upadhyay, 26 July 2024

Gartner, Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2023, By Shailendra Upadhyay, Rahul Yadav, Akshita Joshi, Matt Milone, Travis Lee, 22 May 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit our Analyst Recognitions page.

SOURCE Deloitte Global