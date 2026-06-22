Deloitte ranked No. 1 in Security Services by revenue in the 2026 Gartner® Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2025 report

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been ranked No.1 by revenue in the Gartner® Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2025 report for the third time in a row, covering Security Consulting Services (SCS), Security Professional Services (SPS), and Managed Security Services (MSS). Deloitte achieved 19.1% revenue growth in Security Services in 2025, an increase from 17% in 2024. We believe these numbers reinforce Deloitte's sustained leadership in the market. Deloitte has a 12-year streak of being ranked No. 1 by revenue in the previous Gartner Market Share: Security Consulting Services, Worldwide reports from 2011 through 2022, which was discontinued after 2022.

"Deloitte's leadership in the security services market reflects our momentum in scaling AI-enabled cyber capabilities and deep alliance ecosystems," says Ayan Chatterjee, Deloitte Global Cyber leader. "Deloitte's multidisciplinary model brings together cyber, technology, and risk capabilities to help clients address evolving governance demands, secure AI-driven environments, and build resilience across increasingly complex digital ecosystems."

The Gartner® Security Services Market Share 2025 report highlights that global security services revenue increased by 11.5%, reaching US$84.4 billion in 2025 compared with US$75.8 billion in 2024. As noted in the report, Deloitte has the largest market share with 18.1% of the Security Services market globally in 2025.

In Security Consulting, a sub-segment of Security Services, Deloitte retained its No. 1 ranking with a 32% global market share in 2025, up from 30.7% in 2024.

"Security is foundational to every transformation agenda. As organizations modernize their technology environments and accelerate adoption of AI, they need to build trust and resilience into the way change happens. We believe Deloitte's recognition in the Gartner report reflects our ability to bring together cyber, technology, risk, and transformation capabilities to help clients move with confidence in a more complex digital world," says Kwasi Mitchell, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader.

Highlights of Deloitte's Cyber investments from the past year include:

Publication of the 5th edition of the Deloitte Global Future of Cyber Survey, drawing on insights from 1,058 business and technology leaders across 43 countries, 5 industries, and 23 sectors

Launch of Deloitte Cyber AI Blueprints, frameworks spanning threat detection and response, data privacy, infrastructure security, and application security to help guide AI adoption across the cyber organization

Deloitte's expansive Operational Technology Cybersecurity Services: As physical and digital environments expand the attack surface, Deloitte continues to invest in security operations to strengthen cyber resilience and build trust across OT environments

For more about Deloitte Analyst Relations, please visit our Analyst Recognitions page.

Gartner Disclaimer

Source: Gartner, Market Share: Security Services, Worldwide, 2025, 22 April 2026- ID G00846651, By Rahul Yadav, Akshita Joshi, Deepali ., Zane West, Bryan Haley, Esha Bhatia

Gartner, Market Share: Security Consulting Services, Worldwide, 2022, 11 April 2023.

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SOURCE Deloitte