Deloitte Launches Platform for Secure Software Powered by Anthropic's Claude Models

The new platform remediates software vulnerabilities across custom, commercial and open-source software

New York, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

The end-to-end solution includes Deloitte's proprietary technology to help remediate software across the primary dimensions of custom code, packaged tech and open-source dependencies

Enables organizations to move from detection to action by prioritizing real risk, coordinating trusted fixes, developing novel patches when none exist and testing outcomes before deployment

by prioritizing real risk, coordinating trusted fixes, developing novel patches when none exist and testing outcomes before deployment The platform includes Deloitte's remediation harness, engineering and managed services and is powered by Anthropic's Claude Models

Deloitte today announced the launch of a platform for secure software developed on Anthropic's AI technology foundation. Built as part of our service delivery platform, Deloitte's secure software platform helps organizations navigate one of cybersecurity's fastest-growing challenges: the urgent gap between vulnerability discovery and remediation.

The secure software platform utilizes Deloitte's remediation harness, engineering capabilities and managed services to help enterprises remediate vulnerabilities rapidly while maintaining operational stability. Powered by Claude, the platform supports remediation across both known and novel vulnerabilities through a structured workflow that includes fix sourcing or creation, patch testing, validation, certification and deployment.

Why this matters

Most enterprises rely on a complex mix of custom-built code, open-source components and third-party commercial software. As a result, software risk can enter through multiple hard-to-track paths. While the ability to identify vulnerabilities is becoming democratized, remediation remains fragmented, manual and costly. This challenge is magnified in open-source software, where unpatched vulnerabilities can quickly cascade across entire enterprise ecosystems.

Deloitte's secure software platform coordinates remediation across the software supply chain, helping organizations move from detection to remediation while preserving developer speed and business agility. The platform connects existing security tools for continuous vulnerability scanning, prioritizes risk, coordinates remediation workflows and creates novel patches when they don't currently exist.

Key quote

"Securing the modern software supply chain is not a one-size-fits-all challenge; it requires a distinct approach for every unique layer of risk. Deloitte's platform for secure software, powered by Claude, aims to help bridge the critical gap between vulnerability discovery and safe, rapid remediation across custom, commercial and open-source code. We are helping our clients establish a foundation of software trust that enables them to protect their entire digital ecosystem."

- Adnan Amjad,

Deloitte's US Cyber leader

Deloitte's secure software platform builds on previous announcements, which includes collaborations across our ecosystem to help clients address this problem. The platform is modular by design, assisting clients across the full remediation lifecycle — including software visibility, continuous scanning and discovery, validation and prioritization, remediation factory, vendor and ecosystem management, disclosure and embargo management and reporting. The platform is available through three engagement models: fully managed service, custom build-and-transfer, or forward-deployed engineering augmentation of existing client programs.

Find more information about Deloitte Cyber here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte