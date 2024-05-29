Deloitte rated Strong in Vendor Rating by Gartner® for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Deloitte has received the highest possible rating, an Overall Strong, from Gartner in its April 2024 report titled, Gartner Vendor Rating: Deloitte. This complex rating is based on six categories: Product/Service, Support/Account Management, Pricing Structure, Technology/Methodology, Strategy, and Corporate Viability—and Deloitte was rated as Strong in five of these.

The assessment by Gartner—a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams—focuses primarily on Deloitte's consulting, advisory, and technology-related services, as well as the consulting and advisory aspects of its Audit & Assurance and Tax & Legal businesses.

Deloitte is the only vendor among Gartner's top 10 professional service organizations to achieve the Strong rating. The rating is driven by Deloitte's comprehensive multidisciplinary approach, its innovation in Generative AI (GenAI) solutions, and its ability to consistently deliver strong business outcomes for clients, among other things.

"We believe that receiving consistent recognition by Gartner as a Strong provider is a testament to the power of our multidisciplinary model that delivers strategic insights and cutting-edge transformation to clients globally," says Stacy Janiak, Deputy CEO, Deloitte Global. "As the market evolves with the current and potential impact of AI and GenAI, Deloitte looks forward to co-innovating with organizations to maximize their value, foster trust, and build an even brighter path forward."

"We are focused on creating enduring value for clients, helping them solve their most complex challenges through tailored, end-to-end capabilities," adds Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Leader. "Our broad spectrum of offerings, digital delivery platform and prebuilt industry assets underpin our goal to help clients thrive in a world of exponential change."

According to Gartner, an Overall Strong rating, "is viewed as a provider of strategic products, services or solutions:

Customers: Should continue with planned investments.

Potential customers: Should consider this vendor a strong choice for strategic investments."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

SOURCE Deloitte Global