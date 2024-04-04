Deloitte received recognition from Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services for Service-Centric Enterprises

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the inaugural 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP Services for Service-Centric Enterprises. Deloitte also scored highest in two Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services for Service-Centric Enterprises.

Deloitte is one of the five Leaders in the new Magic Quadrant research from Gartner, and it scored highest among all Cloud ERP service providers in two Use Cases: Workday and SAP (Cloud) Product-Based Services in the Critical Capabilities analysis.

"We believe, these recognitions from Gartner reflect Deloitte's unwavering dedication to supporting clients with their unique digital transformation journeys," says John Steele, Enterprise Technology Performance Leader, Deloitte Global. "Through our extensive industry solution portfolio, strong delivery capabilities, and extensive offerings, we are focused on empowering clients with technical and service transformation offerings that that enable them to succeed."

Deloitte was also in the four highest scoring providers for Assessment and Roadmap, Oracle (Fusion) Product-Based Services, M/S Dynamics Product-Based Services, and Netsuite Product-Based Services Use Cases, according to the Critical Capabilities report. This report assessed how Deloitte delivers across 15 critical capabilities for Cloud ERP services against 6 Use Cases.

"In today's increasingly volatile and complex environment, Deloitte understands the imperative of having measurable business objectives supported by technology transformation," adds Steele. "Our global reach and extensive alliances allow us to quickly activate our go-to-market solutions that help clients with their unique Cloud ERP service needs, and we remain committed to providing premier end-to-end services that ensure our clients remain resilient and at the forefront of innovation."

