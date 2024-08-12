Deloitte recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural Private Equity IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Report highlights Deloitte's portfolio of Private Equity (PE) experience and high client satisfaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as the highest Leader in Everest Group's inaugural Private Equity (PE) IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Within the Leader cohort, Deloitte was one of the six service providers that demonstrated high maturity in a dedicated PE practice, investments in Intellectual Property (IP), tools, or frameworks, as well as thought leadership, conferences, and technology events.

"The Private Capital markets are increasing in size and influence worldwide. And at Deloitte we strive to have the right relationships, and capabilities to drive end to end value creation for some of the world's most influential investors," says Ryan Jones, Deloitte Global and US Consulting Private Equity leader. "We're proud of our Global Private Equity practice. We thank Everest for leading in coverage of the Private Equity market, and acknowledgement of our Technology capabilities. Technology is the next frontier, from which to unlock new value."

As the highest Leader, Deloitte is part of a best-in-class cohort providing indispensable IT services as the PE industry faces challenging macroeconomic conditions, substantial accumulation of dry powder, a heightened focus on ESG factors in investment decisions, stricter regulatory compliance, and diversification in investment areas.

Everest Group's report also recognized Deloitte's focus on creating a dedicated PE practice covering the entire deal life cycle, as well as its technology transformation services aiding PE firms and their portfolio companies to high levels of satisfaction, and its strong end-to-end delivery model. Deloitte's delivery model has the core ethos to advise, implement, and operate by leveraging heritage services of Accounting, Tax, Legal, Risk and Financial Advisory for Mergers and Acquisitions.

The report evaluated a cohort comprised of 17 leading services providers, providing a comprehensive profile of service focus, key IP or solutions, domain investments, and case studies. The assessment itself is based on Everest Group's annual Request for Information (RFI) process for calendar year 2024, interactions with PE IT service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the PE IT services market. Many leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities, functionality, talent availability, market success, market impact, and cost.

