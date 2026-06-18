Deloitte recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the third consecutive time and scores highest in all 6 Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities Report for Cloud ERP Services

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, which produces actionable, objective insights for executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in its 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Services. This is the third time Gartner has published this report examining cloud ERP services, and Deloitte has once again been named as a Leader, and positioned highest on the "Ability to Execute" axis. Deloitte also scored highest in all six Use Cases in the accompanying Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services report.

"In our view, this evaluation reflects the strength of the differentiators at the core of our approach from our industry-led perspective and transformation platforms to our focus on value realization and AI-enabled innovation through capabilities such as Deloitte Ascend™, Zora AI™, Vision to Value and IndustryAdvantage™. Together, they help us deliver transformation that is not only strategic, but practical, scalable, and outcome-oriented," says D'Arcy Mathias, Deloitte Global Enterprise Technology and Performance leader.

The Critical Capabilities report assessed how Deloitte delivers 12 Critical Capabilities. Deloitte achieved the highest score among all providers across all six evaluated Use Cases: Discovery and design, Microsoft Dynamics-based implementation and evolution, Oracle Fusion-based implementation and evolution, SAP-based implementation and evolution, Workday-based implementation and evolution, and Application Management Services.

"We see this Gartner recognition as a testament to Deloitte's ERP and Application Managed Services teams and their focus on client outcomes," says So Chan, Principal, Enterprise Performance leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The team is immensely proud of the work across the Cloud ERP ecosystem, helping organizations evolve their business operations and empower their people to drive real innovation."

"Transformation doesn't end at go-live; it begins there. Deloitte's Operate capabilities are built on this conviction. Our Vision to Value for Operate approach with a focus on industry and innovation-led solutions is driving measurable business outcomes. To us, our standing in the Application Managed Services space reinforces the thought: ongoing transformation in response to changing business needs is a permanent capability, not a one-time event," says Keshav Mithal, Deloitte Global Enterprise Technology and Performance Operate leader.

Gartner Disclaimer

Source: Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services, By Shubham Rathore, Danny Kreidy, Rajib Gupta, Katarzyna Fonteyn, Published 11 May 2026 - ID G00828034

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP Services, By Danny Kreidy, Shubham Rathore, Rajib Gupta, Katarzyna Fonteyn, Published 6 May 2026- ID G00827853

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SOURCE Deloitte