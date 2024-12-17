Deloitte recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and scores highest in 3 Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities Report for Digital Experience Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in the inaugural 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Services. Deloitte also scored highest in three Use Cases in the accompanying 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Services report.

Deloitte is one of four Leaders in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience services, positioned highest in 'ability to execute.'

"To us, this is a testament of what we strive for every day - helping our clients create world-class customer experiences that align with their brand ambitions, increase their customer's loyalty, and drive profitable growth," said Mike DeLone, US Deloitte Digital leader. He added, "Across all clients and sectors, great customer experiences will define successful business, perhaps now more than ever. We are proud to be a Leader and are honored to work with our clients to help them better attract, retain, and cultivate lifelong customer loyalty."

Deloitte was also the highest scoring provider for Experience Design, Experience Solution Implementation, and Experience Solution Operations Use Cases, according to the new Critical Capabilities report. The report also assessed how Deloitte delivers across five Use Cases.

"As a full-service provider with a true global digital experience practice led by Deloitte Digital, we feel we are uniquely positioned to integrate creativity, engineering, and generative AI with deep consulting and industry experience to help our clients achieve their brand and growth ambitions," said Mark Lush, Deloitte Global Customer Offering Portfolio Leader and Global Head of Deloitte Digital. "Through the strategic adoption of cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models, Deloitte is unlocking new avenues for customer revenue growth, innovating products and services, and fostering transformative ways of working. To us this recognition underscores the enduring value we create for some of the world's most important organizations."

