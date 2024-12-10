Deloitte recognized by Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services for a second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner®, which produces actionable, objective insights for executives and their teams, has recognized Deloitte as a Leader in its 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Services for a second year. Deloitte scored highest for SAP-Based Implementation and Evolution Use Case and 2nd highest for Assessment and Roadmap Only and Workday-Based Implementation and Evolution Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services.

Deloitte is one of seven Leaders in this year's Magic Quadrant research from Gartner.

"As companies race to scale their technological capabilities and transform their systems, Deloitte is proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for ERP cloud services," says John Steele, Enterprise Technology Performance Portfolio leader, Deloitte Global. "To us, Gartner recognition acknowledges how deep experience, proprietary offerings, and innovative collaboration deliver end-to-end value for clients across industries."

Deloitte was also in the five highest scoring providers for Assessment and Roadmap, Oracle (Fusion) Product-Based Services, Workday-Based Services, NetSuite-Based Services, and Infor-Based Services, according to the Critical Capabilities report. This report assessed how Deloitte delivered across 15 critical capabilities for Cloud ERP services against seven use cases.

Deloitte's pool of SAP cloud ERP resources and experts is one of the largest globally. We believe, our extensive relationship with SAP offers clients early access to new developments that deliver industry-recognized innovation as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys," says Vadhi Narasimhamurti, SAP Offering leader, Deloitte Global.

"To us, this recognition reinforces our end-to-end vision to value, focused on driving tangible organizational value, success, and growth for clients across all industries."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP Services, 11 November 2024- ID G00806200, By Irada Veliyeva, Danny Kreidy, Greg Leiter, Shubham Rathore, Irmina Melarkode, Allan Wilkins, Alan Stanley

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP Services, 11 November 2024- ID G00806207, By Danny Kreidy, Irada Veliyeva, Greg Leiter, Shubham Rathore, Irmina Melarkode, Alan Stanley

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

