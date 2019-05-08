Deloitte Recognized by ServiceNow

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it has been recognized by ServiceNow with a record six 2019 ServiceNow Partner of the Year awards. Two are global awards for Transformation Partner of the Year and Employee Workflow Partner of the Year, and four are regional awards including Americas Employee Workflow Partner of the Year, Asia Pacific Industry Solutions Partner of the Year, Asia Pacific Transformation Partner of the Year, and Asia Pacific Employee Workflow Partner of the Year.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem recognizes the achievements and contributions of best in class Partners who have successfully grown the ServiceNow business through transformation or innovation in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on Partner performance in 2018 — a combination of revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skill growth; and business innovation or transformation.

The following are the complete list of award recognitions:

Global Transformation Partner of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in delivering a transformational solution that enabled significant client business value.

for demonstrating overall excellence in delivering a transformational solution that enabled significant client business value. Global Employee Workflow Partner of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in expanding breadth and depth of Employee Experience Cloud Practice size.

for demonstrating overall excellence in expanding breadth and depth of Employee Experience Cloud Practice size. Americas Employee Workflow Partner of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in expanding breadth and depth of Employee Experience Cloud Practice size.

for demonstrating overall excellence in expanding breadth and depth of Employee Experience Cloud Practice size. Asia Pacific Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in delivering an innovative industry solution that enabled significant client business value.

for demonstrating overall excellence in delivering an innovative industry solution that enabled significant client business value. Asia Pacific Employee Workflow Partner of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in expanding breadth and depth of Employee Experience Cloud Practice size.

for demonstrating overall excellence in expanding breadth and depth of Employee Experience Cloud Practice size. Asia Pacific Transformation Partner of the Year for demonstrating overall excellence in delivering a transformational solution that enabled significant client business value.

These award wins follow Deloitte's recognition as EMEA Transformation Partner of the Year announced in March 2019 at the ServiceNow Partner Summit in Barcelona.

"We are thrilled to be honored as 'partner of the year' in six categories and extremely proud of the relationship we've built with ServiceNow over the years," said Den Roenfeldt, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. ServiceNow alliance leader. "These awards from ServiceNow demonstrate our team's capabilities to reimagine the flow of work for our clients by improving the human experience and delivering real value with their digital transformation journeys."

These awards were presented at the Global Partner Ecosystems Summit that takes place as part of Knowledge 2019, where extraordinary people come together to take work to the next level.

Visit our website for more information on Deloitte's relationship with ServiceNow.

