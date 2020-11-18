Deloitte recognizes Passport as one of the fastest-growing technology companies for third year running

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport announces today it is ranked No. 246 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for 2020. Now in its 26th year, this prestigious award provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Passport is recognized for its 457% increase in revenue over the past three years and is the second fastest-growing software company in North Carolina on the list.

Through its Operating System, Passport delivers streamlined management of mobility solutions to hundreds of cities across North America. In the past three years, Passport has expanded in major cities such as Raleigh, NC, Portland, OR, Berkeley, CA and Montreal, Québec.

"We're proud to work with cities across North America to create more equitable and efficient transportation and mobility systems. Our company's growth would be impossible without our clients' trust and our team's dedication," said Passport CEO, Bob Youakim. "This award reflects our clients' and our teams' success, so we're honored to be recognized as one of Deloitte's fastest growing technology companies for the third year in a row."

Passport has been in a unique position to support cities during the pandemic through safe and contactless parking payments. The company's open ecosystem approach to parking enables cities to offer a range of parking payment options through everyday mobile applications, rather than one designated app. Recently, the company partnered with Google to enable parkers in Austin, TX, to pay for parking on their devices directly through the Google Maps app. Passport also announced partnerships with PlusPass and PapayaPay , and iAccess Life , a lifestyle mobile app designed to meet the needs of the mobility impaired.

"We're focused on helping cities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build safer, fairer, and more prosperous communities," said Youakim. "Cities came to a grinding halt in March. Our priority is to help set them back in motion to create more livable, equitable communities."

