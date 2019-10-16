Deloitte Scales Cloud Managed Services to Leverage Google Cloud MSP Initiative Globally and Help Companies Better Manage Their Google Cloud Environments

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in cloud, Deloitte (a partner in the Managed Services Provider, or MSP, initiative in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program) is accelerating its global Google go-to-market initiatives and will expand its enterprise cloud services. Partners in the MSP initiative have proven they have global, enterprise grade, continuous technical support operations, and deep Google Cloud technical competencies. They also are investing in expanding their Google Cloud practice.

Deloitte will leverage the combined power of its Cloud Management Platform and alliance with Google Cloud to deliver business value to clients by hosting their products and applications on the Google Cloud. As part of this program, Deloitte will work with Google Cloud customers to automate business processes, manage controls, and monitor security. This includes utilizing performance analytics and machine learning, while providing around-the-clock support for cloud operations and allowing customers to focus on innovation and delivering new capabilities.

"Companies are finding that once they move to the cloud, they do not always have the skill sets to manage the new operating environment, like SAP S/4HANA for instance," said Jacques de Villiers, national Google Cloud practice leader and managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We're excited to be a Google Cloud MSP partner and work with customers on the intricacies of cloud management, so they can focus their internal resources on delivering innovation and accelerating their speed to market, while we manage the cloud environment."

Google Cloud MSP partners help enterprises navigate cloud journeys through consulting, assessment, implementation, monitoring and optimization services. Partners are highly knowledgeable about Google Cloud Platform technologies and processes. They also invest in dedicated engineering resources to support Google Cloud customers.

"Our relationship with Deloitte is about helping customers build and execute cloud strategies that drive business value, so we're delighted to recognize Deloitte as a Managed Service Provider for Google Cloud," said Carolee Gearhart, vice president, worldwide channel sales at Google Cloud. "With this qualification, customers can turn to Deloitte to manage and optimize large-scale, business-driven deployments of Google Cloud Platform and Google Cloud solutions."

Designed to maximize cloud return on investment, Deloitte's Cloud Managed Services helps companies design, build and operate end-to-end client solutions and manage critical business applications running in the cloud. As part of CMS, Deloitte's OpenCloud platform — which Google Cloud MSP customers can now leverage — helps users accelerate time-to-build and includes an integrated suite of management and security services, paired with ongoing support from Deloitte's CMS team.

"The question companies need to be asking themselves today is no longer whether they have adopted cloud but rather, whether they are capturing the full benefits of cloud," said Stephen Swartz, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte CMS streamlines information technology operations and simplifies the management of key business applications enabling our clients to capitalize on cloud benefits such as faster innovation, more flexible operations, continuous optimization and increased business value."

Earlier this year, Gartner recognized Deloitte as a worldwide cloud leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide .

