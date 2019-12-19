Deloitte Steps Into the Smart Future at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: During CES® 2020, Deloitte will host a "Smart Future" conference series focusing on the impact smart technology will have on individuals and organizations. Deloitte's Smart Future conference track will provide a bold look at how the concept of "smart" makes the shift from visionary possibility to a connected global reality. Along with senior leaders from some of the world's most iconic brands driving innovation and disruption, we'll explore enabling technology and how people are responding to this foundational and extraordinary change in how the world connects and operates.

WHEN: Jan. 6-10, 2020

North Hall, Room N262



Las Vegas Convention Center



Las Vegas



Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to discuss the Smart Future and related Deloitte insights across the key themes: smart mobility; enabling technologies of a smart future; smart enterprise and manufacturing; smart entertainment; smart cities; and global economies.

Interested in learning more about Deloitte's Smart Future at CES 2020? How smart mobility and connectivity, smart entertainment, smart enterprise, smart cities and economies all add up a Smart Future? A full schedule of Deloitte's Smart Future track at CES 2020 can be found here.

Follow us here: @DeloitteTMT, #CES2020 or tune into our daily episodes live from CES at User Friendly – A Technology Trends Podcast.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com

