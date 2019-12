Deloitte Steps Into the Smart Future at CES 2020

Smart Mobility: Enabling tomorrow's connected consumer How are people and goods going to move in the smart future? Deloitte will offer perspectives on the disruptions and opportunities when considering how people and goods move with self-driving, connected, electric vehicles. Deloitte will also explore operating systems that enable new modes of mobility and discuss how to elevate the human experience as new technologies usher in the future of mobility. Related Deloitte insights include: 2020 Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study : Explores four foundational elements of the future of mobility — vehicle autonomy, electrification, connectivity, and shared transportation — through a global consumer lens, and uncovers just how willing — or not — people are to use these technologies. The latest report will be available on Jan. 7. Explores four foundational elements of the future of mobility — vehicle autonomy, electrification, connectivity, and shared transportation — through a global consumer lens, and uncovers just how willing — or not — people are to use these technologies. The latest report will be available on Jan. 7.

Change Is In the Air - The Elevated Future of Mobility : Explores the opportunities and challenges associated with a new class of aircraft known electric or hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, which have the potential move people and cargo more quickly, quietly and cost effectively than traditional helicopters, revolutionizing the air traffic ecosystem.

Toward a Mobility Operating System : Explores some of the key capabilities and technological components of an integrated mobility platform and how city leaders could deploy them now to alleviate some of their pressing mobility challenges and accelerate system-wide gains.

Changing Lanes on Talent in the Auto Retail Sector: Evolving from customer to human experience. This research explores the critical issues surrounding human capital in the automotive retail space.

Smart Enterprise: Digital innovations for competitive advantage Digital technology is helping companies enable their enterprise and products to meet the needs of their customers in surprising new ways. Some focus on efficiencies, some power new products or services and some reinvent business models. What new technologies deliver competitive advantage? How can AI help transform companies? How is the relationship between people and machines changing? What kind of talent and skills will be needed in the future to ensure companies can deliver products, services, and the social impact people expect? Learn which digital innovations are gaining traction and what skills and capabilities companies will need to harness the power of technologies enabling the smart future. Related Deloitte insights include: Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Predictions : In its 19 th edition of TMT Predictions, Deloitte predicts more than 750 million edge AI chips will be sold in 2020; ad-supported video services will reach an estimated $32 billion globally; and, more than 100 companies worldwide will begin testing private 5G deployments by the end of 2020.

Automation in the Age of With: Your Business Processes with Speed and Precision: This paper examines why executives need to think about automation beyond just bots, why it's important to put aside pre-existing beliefs about humans with machines, and the future of human-AI interaction.

Future in the Balance? How Countries Are Pursuing an AI Advantage: Companies around the globe, boosted by countries' various strategies, have worked to implement AI practices. This report explores what early adopters have learned and how leaders can learn from their AI experiences.

Smart Entertainment The smart future will usher in new lifestyle experiences and pathways to entertainment. How is technology impacting consumer's entertainment and device preferences? What does the future of digital advertising have in store? How can AR and VR technologies create new, immersive entertainment opportunities? How might these technologies have an impact on sports? Deloitte's smart entertainment focus will center on quality of life and leisure. Related Deloitte insights include: Digital Media Trends Survey : Examines the generational habits of U.S. consumers to uncover the shifting attitudes and behaviors that involve entertainment devices, advertising, media consumption, social media and the internet.

2020 Global Marketing Trends : This interactive site is intended to guide C-suite leadership in developing their strategies in this ever-changing digital environment, while keeping the human front and center.

Connectivity & Mobile Trends Survey : This survey provides insight about how consumers interact with broadband and wireless connectivity, smartphones, various connected devices and the Internet, their attitudes and behaviors to carriers and service providers — and what will drive future consumption.

Redesigning Stadiums for a Better Fan Experience: This report explores how sports teams and stadiums compete for fans' business, and how they can leverage digital transformation for a holistic fan experience.