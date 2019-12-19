Deloitte Steps Into the Smart Future at CES 2020
WHAT: During CES® 2020, Deloitte will host a "Smart Future" conference series focusing on the impact smart technology will have on individuals and organizations. Deloitte's Smart Future conference track will provide a bold look at how the concept of "smart" makes the shift from visionary possibility to a connected global reality. Along with senior leaders from some of the world's most iconic brands driving innovation and disruption, we'll explore enabling technology and how people are responding to this foundational and extraordinary change in how the world connects and operates.
WHEN:
Jan. 6-10, 2020
Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas
Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to discuss the Smart Future and related Deloitte insights across the key themes: smart mobility; enabling technologies of a smart future; smart enterprise and manufacturing; smart entertainment; smart cities; and global economies.
Smart Mobility: Enabling tomorrow's connected consumer
How are people and goods going to move in the smart future? Deloitte will offer perspectives on the disruptions and opportunities when considering how people and goods move with self-driving, connected, electric vehicles. Deloitte will also explore operating systems that enable new modes of mobility and discuss how to elevate the human experience as new technologies usher in the future of mobility. Related Deloitte insights include:
Smart Enterprise: Digital innovations for competitive advantage
Digital technology is helping companies enable their enterprise and products to meet the needs of their customers in surprising new ways. Some focus on efficiencies, some power new products or services and some reinvent business models. What new technologies deliver competitive advantage? How can AI help transform companies? How is the relationship between people and machines changing? What kind of talent and skills will be needed in the future to ensure companies can deliver products, services, and the social impact people expect? Learn which digital innovations are gaining traction and what skills and capabilities companies will need to harness the power of technologies enabling the smart future. Related Deloitte insights include:
Smart Entertainment
The smart future will usher in new lifestyle experiences and pathways to entertainment. How is technology impacting consumer's entertainment and device preferences? What does the future of digital advertising have in store? How can AR and VR technologies create new, immersive entertainment opportunities? How might these technologies have an impact on sports? Deloitte's smart entertainment focus will center on quality of life and leisure. Related Deloitte insights include:
Smart cities and global economies: Enhancing the quality of living in cities around the world
Cities will be first to witness the tipping point to the smarter future. But bringing smart cities to life and securing technology and data is challenging. How do we build, operate, and secure smart cities of tomorrow? Countries such as China and Israel are influencing and disrupting the global economy, leading to unprecedented change. Cyber is everywhere. Smart cities are critical to quality of life. Connected health is real. Related Deloitte insights include:
Interested in learning more about Deloitte's Smart Future at CES 2020? How smart mobility and connectivity, smart entertainment, smart enterprise, smart cities and economies all add up a Smart Future? A full schedule of Deloitte's Smart Future track at CES 2020 can be found here.
