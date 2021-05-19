Deloitte Sweeps Employee Workflow Awards from ServiceNow, Winning for Global, EMEA, APAC and Americas Regions Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it has received three 2021 ServiceNow Global Partner Awards including Global Employee Workflow Partner of the Year; Global Transformation Partner of the Year; and Global Industry Solutions, Financial Services, Partner of the Year.

As a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, Deloitte leverages the Now Platform®, an end-to-end digital workforce platform, to optimize business outcomes for enterprise organizations and reimagine the employee and customer experience. Deloitte's approach is based on deep industry knowledge and focuses on key trends influencing each industry and assesses client needs based on business outcomes, rather than individual product. The result is a holistic, transformative approach that earned the organization three top honors at this year's Global Partner Awards.

"ServiceNow is proud to work together with our partners to deliver amazing experiences and business outcomes uniquely enabled by the Now platform," said David Parsons, senior vice president, Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem, ServiceNow. "It is an honor to collaborate with Deloitte and highlight their outstanding achievement in accelerating the digital transformation journey of our joint clients."

Each year the ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluates a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skill growth and business transformation.

The following provides detail on each of the three global award recognitions presented at ServiceNow's Global Digital Partner Awards on Friday, May 7, 2021:

2021 ServiceNow Global Employee Workflow Partner of the Year recognizes Deloitte's deep understanding of the human capital lifecycle that led to the expansion of their ServiceNow Employee Service solutions. Deloitte equipped organizations with a new employee architecture based on a human-centric approach that moves away from outputs and focuses on holistic outcomes. Their work has enabled organizations to properly prepare, communicate and absorb the continual flow of disruption.



recognizes Deloitte's deep understanding of the human capital lifecycle that led to the expansion of their ServiceNow Employee Service solutions. Deloitte equipped organizations with a new employee architecture based on a human-centric approach that moves away from outputs and focuses on holistic outcomes. Their work has enabled organizations to properly prepare, communicate and absorb the continual flow of disruption. 2021 ServiceNow Global Transformation Partner of the Year recognizes Deloitte for delivering impact that significantly transformed the client's business outcomes. Deloitte is recognized as a leader in transformation for their unique approach to client industry service and made tremendous strides in ACV and certification growth.



recognizes Deloitte for delivering impact that significantly transformed the client's business outcomes. Deloitte is recognized as a leader in transformation for their unique approach to client industry service and made tremendous strides in ACV and certification growth. 2021 ServiceNow Global Industry Solutions, Financial Services, Partner of the Year recognizes Deloitte for delivering the most innovative approach that drove significant value for clients across the financial services industry. Deloitte's knowledge focused on industry-specific trends that led to innovations and substantial overall growth.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication our Deloitte team has given to deliver excellence for ServiceNow implementations around the world," said Erica Volini, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and chief commercial officer for the ServiceNow Alliance. "Each of these are areas we doubled down on over the past year to ensure uninterrupted delivery amid a disruptive year for our clients. I am proud of all the team has accomplished and the opportunities that lie ahead as our relationship with ServiceNow continues to evolve even further."

The Global Partner Awards come on the heels of several regional awards for Deloitte including:

2021 Americas Transformation Partner of the Year

2021 Americas Employee Workflow Partner of the Year

Asia-Pacific Japan Partner of the Year

Asia-Pacific Japan Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year

Asia-Pacific Japan Employee Workflow Partner of the Year

EMEA Partner of the Year

EMEA Employee Workflow Partner of the Year

Visit our website for more information on Deloitte's alliance with ServiceNow.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP