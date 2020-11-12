Deloitte to Deliver Intelligent Cloud Solutions for Four Industries That Complement the Industry Cloud Portfolio from SAP

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of a portfolio of industry-focused solutions built on SAP® Cloud Platform, an open platform-as-a-service, combining industry cloud solutions from SAP with Deloitte's existing collection of industry innovation — such as IoT-enabled cold chain logistics and AI-enabled inventory optimization. As an SAP strategic partner for industry cloud, Deloitte will initially focus on bringing to market new industry solutions for the automotive, retail, life sciences and consumer goods industries. These cloud solutions will be part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio.

"SAP and Deloitte have been collaborating and co-innovating for more than 30 years to help organizations evolve and grow their businesses with SAP solutions — tapping the power of their data to drive insights, generate efficiencies, and deliver services that delight their customers," said Peter Maier, president of Industries and Customer Advisory, SAP. "With Deloitte as a strategic SAP partner for industry cloud, we continue to build on that long-standing relationship and foundation of innovation — together we are delivering highly focused solutions such as VIN profitability analysis for automotive, or market basket analysis for retail and operations agility for life sciences."

A next step in cloud innovation

Deloitte has been steadily building its portfolio of Kinetic Microservices innovations over the past year, with a focus on intelligent cloud-enabled industry apps and core extensions, as well as new delivery transformation capabilities powered by AI. The latest wave of Kinetic Microservices supports SAP's vision and strategy for industry cloud — conceived as an open yet integrated "innovation space" in which SAP, partners, and customers build industry cloud solutions powered by SAP Business Technology Platform.

"This is the next evolution for industry-specific functionality, helping SAP customers focus on their desired business outcomes with Deloitte and SAP providing guidance on how to achieve them," said Darwin Deano, global SAP chief technology officer, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Between Deloitte and SAP, we have the industry experience, cloud-enabled architecture ecosystem, and rapid implementation capability to help clients succeed. No science experiments, but rather, we have innovations that have been deployed and proven — one of them across 64 countries and 11 languages."

A universe of possibilities for new value

Deloitte's existing Kinetic Microservices, as well as new ones in the pipeline and those being co-innovated with SAP, address a broad range of use cases, needs, and business challenges while leveraging the full power of SAP Business Technology Platform — including intelligent robotic process automation, IoT capabilities, and predictive analytics. Overall, these offerings will support a new breed of cloud ecosystem for supporting core-to-edge innovation.

"We are excited to help our clients realize value with these new solutions," said Chip Kleinheksel, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. SAP innovation leader. "These innovations allow organizations in many industries to choose from multiple paths and to evolve at their own pace."

Whether an SAP customer wants to deploy industry innovation on an existing SAP environment or as an early win during a greenfield SAP S/4HANA® project, Deloitte is able to flex its Kinetic Microservices to serve any specific situation.

Integrating for impact

"The beauty of these industry solutions is that they can become even more powerful when they are integrated with the broader universe of SAP solutions — for procurement, supply chain, customer experience, the workforce, and other critical business areas," Kleinheksel said. "Although each Kinetic Microservice can stand on its own to support specific business outcomes, when you start connecting them as part of a web of end-to-end digital threads, you can dramatically multiply the value."

"Deloitte is committed to helping clients innovate with impact," Deano said. "It's why we continue to innovate when it comes to our own offerings and capabilities — whether it's developing new industry cloud solutions as part of our Kinetic Microservices or adding new sources of innovation to our network, such as our recently announced acquisition of Keytree, an SAP-focused consultancy and product developer with massive strength in cloud and data analytics. Our clients' innovation work is never done. Neither is ours."

To learn more about existing and planned innovations from Deloitte's Kinetic Microservices portfolio, visit www.deloitte.com/kinetic.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP