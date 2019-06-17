Deloitte to Present Smart Factory Services at the 2019 International Paris Air Show

PARIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced its attendance at the 53rd International Paris Air Show where Deloitte leaders, original equipment manufacturers, and industry partners will explore issues and technologies impacting the aerospace and defense (A&D) market such as supply chain, smart factory and Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing.

In a Deloitte global survey to assess the current state of Industry 4.0 adoption across manufacturing industries, 84% of A&D executives said they consider leveraging new digital technologies as key to market differentiation. Yet only a quarter of the A&D companies surveyed are currently using these technologies and tools to access, manage, analyze and leverage data from their digital assets to inform decision-making in real time.

To help A&D manufacturers with their smart factory transformation, Deloitte is presenting "Rise of the Smart Factory — How to effectively leverage digital to improve factory performance," Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 11:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. at the Launch Pad in the USA Pavilion (Booth B79, Hall 3).

"In an increasingly digital world, it is critical for A&D manufacturers to have solutions that optimize operations and the supply chain, as well as accelerate the delivery of new products to market," said Steven Shepley, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. A&D consulting leader. "Our Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing capabilities can help clients in the A&D industry rapidly achieve their digital transformation objectives."

Deloitte's Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing capabilities and services include:

A comprehensive cloud based industrial Internet of Things platform that allows for rapid implementation and scaling of pre-configured IP based solutions and bespoke solutions in a secure and cost-efficient manner.

Extensive system integration experience and functional skillsets in the areas of supply chain and operations backed by more than 6,000 A&D practice professionals worldwide.

"As part of our digital transformation efforts, a tier-one A&D supplier captured 8% improvements in overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) for critical shop-floor assets after implementing a virtually real-time track-and-trace and dynamic scheduling solution on the platform to the shop floor," added Shepley.

The 53rd International Paris Air Show is an annual event organized by the SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association and brings together the best aircraft flying demonstrations by over 2,400 exhibitors from over 48 countries.

To learn more about Deloitte's presence at the International Paris Air Show and Deloitte's smart manufacturing services for the A&D market, visit Deloitte.com or contact Khedoudja Nadia Dussol at KDussol@deloitte.fr and Guillaume Bournit at GBournit@deloitte.fr to connect with Deloitte at the event from June 17-21.

