Deloitte Unveils Connected Agentic Intelligence in Deloitte Omnia to Advance Audit & Assurance

Empowering professionals with a network of AI agents embedded in everyday workflows to support quality and enhance client service

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of a unified agentic intelligence network within Deloitte Omnia, Deloitte's global audit and assurance platform, setting a new standard in how audit and assurance services are delivered.

Omnia's agentic intelligence network is designed to bring new and existing AI agents together under a single framework, so they can work in concert to coordinate and execute entire workflows. By moving to collaborative, embedded intelligence, the network equips Deloitte's nearly 85,000 Audit & Assurance professionals worldwide with enhanced insights and deep risk analysis, empowering them to operate with confidence and deliver greater impact amid market complexity.

This release builds on prior AI investments to deliver the next generation of AI innovation and reflects Deloitte's continued commitment to a human-led, AI-powered innovation strategy.

Transforming how audit and assurance work gets done

Omnia's new connected agentic intelligence responds to increasingly complex, data-driven client environments by integrating and extending existing AI capabilities within the platform.

Within Omnia's latest release, some examples of what the AI agents can do include:

Analyzing information to identify potential risk factors.

Providing real-time, context-aware responses to support decision-making — combining advanced technology with Deloitte's world-class people to enhance their professional judgment and insight.

Executing preliminary procedures, including data extraction, evidence analysis, drafting documentation and developing preliminary conclusions for professionals to review.

Assisting with evaluating compliance with regulatory and disclosure requirements.

Advancing quality through human-led, AI-powered delivery

Deloitte's Audit & Assurance approach is grounded in the belief that quality and trust are strengthened when professional judgment, critical thinking, and advanced technology work together. "Our continued investments in AI and innovation are central to how we deliver quality and build trust in the capital markets," said Dipti Gulati, chair and chief executive officer, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As complexity increases, the combination of advanced technology and our professionals' judgment and experience enables us to deliver confidence at scale."

Scaling innovation across a global platform

The new agentic intelligence network within Omnia was developed by Deloitte's internal engineering teams and is built to scale as new technologies emerge. All AI capabilities are developed in alignment with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework, embedding governance, controls and compliance throughout the lifecycle to support responsible and transparent use.

"Our clients are operating in an environment defined by speed, complexity and constant change," said Eric Johnson, U.S. Audit & Assurance chief strategy and transformation officer, Deloitte. "With Omnia we're enabling our professionals to meet an ever-changing environment, enhance information gathering and validation and deliver a more connected, insight-driven experience across engagements."

Omnia integrates agentic capabilities directly into the platform and leverages Deloitte's proprietary methodology, allowing for consistent application across its global network and engagements.

"Omnia has evolved to become a unified agentic platform where our professionals, data, methodology and AI work together," said Will Bible, U.S. Audit & Assurance digital products leader, Deloitte. "Our technology absorbs time-intensive workstreams, elevating critical thinking and analysis. This is only the beginning."

Positioned for the future of audit and assurance

The latest launch of agentic intelligence within Omnia builds on more than a decade of investment and is a critical achievement in Deloitte's ongoing audit and assurance AI strategy.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, Deloitte continues to drive innovation across its Audit & Assurance offerings. This includes services within Deloitte's AI Assurance offering to assess and advise on governance, for organizations' AI controls, outputs, data integrity and model performance as they prepare for independent, evidence-based evaluations and work to drive trust.

Investing in upskilling for an AI-enabled future

Deloitte is investing in upskilling its workforce and building AI fluency through initiatives such as the Deloitte AI Academy™ and Scout, an AI-driven learning assistant that helps professionals find personalized learning opportunities. Omnia's new agentic intelligence also includes "tutor" agents for Deloitte's Audit & Assurance professionals that can provide on-demand micro-training in the context of the work being performed.

By combining technology innovation with talent development, Deloitte is enabling its professionals to supervise, validate and work alongside AI to deliver high-quality, scalable outcomes.

Deloitte's Audit & Assurance AI leadership

Deloitte delivers responsible, tested, human-led, AI-powered innovations, addressing complex challenges with practical, trusted solutions. Deloitte's AI-enabled offerings, combined with extensive industry, domain, and regulatory experience, can transform financial complexity into strategic clarity. Deloitte's approach is grounded in quality, integrity, and transparency.

For more information about Omnia, please visit our webpage.

For more information about AI services in Assurance please visit our webpage.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte