Deloitte Wins DataStax Solution Partner of the Year 2019

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the DataStax Solution Partner of the Year 2019 award, which recognizes innovative and transformative projects built on DataStax . DataStax conveyed this prestigious honor on May 22 at its annual user conference, DataStax Accelerate in the Washington D.C. area.

"Winning this award is a great accomplishment for the Deloitte and DataStax alliance. We're proud of our work with DataStax and look forward to collaborating to bring continued value and innovation to our joint customers," said Mark White, Deloitte Consulting LLP principal and DataStax alliance lead. "We've achieved a lot in just two years and look forward to continuing to develop new ways to put data to work in innovative and impactful ways."

The award acknowledges Deloitte for its artificial intelligence solutions and platforms, which help address big data challenges. Such solutions include the MissionGraph™ platform, built on DataStax Enterprise and DataStax Enterprise Graph ; as well as Opioid360™, a data and AI analytics solution powered by MissionGraphTM. The MissionGraph™ platform was created to provide tailored multi-model data analytics solutions at both the strategic and operational levels.

"With Deloitte's support, we have empowered government intelligence agencies to mitigate risk at our borders and also enabled state agencies to adopt a whole new wave of analytic techniques and machine learning tools, which will play a role in intervening, and mitigating those at risk for opioid addiction," said Matt Rollender, VP, Global Business Development and Partners at DataStax. "Our Solution Partner of the Year award recognizes Deloitte for their commitment to transform their clients' business models through innovative solutions."

