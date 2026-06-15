Deloitte's Believers Program Arrives in Greensboro, North Carolina to Help Build Tomorrow's Workforce in Collaboration With JetZero

As JetZero builds for the future, Deloitte's Believers program will help equip students with skills to succeed in advanced manufacturing and engineering

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it is collaborating with JetZero, the creator of the world's first commercial all wing aircraft, to expand the Deloitte Believers program into the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. This effort coincides with the groundbreaking of JetZero's state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly factory in Greensboro, where Deloitte is leveraging its technology and industry experience to help design and implement advanced smart manufacturing solutions in the new facility.

Driven by our purpose to make an impact that matters, Deloitte's Believers program is a workforce development initiative designed to equip students with industry-relevant STEM skills, hands-on training and the career exposure needed to thrive in the modern workforce.

As part of the program's expansion, and through our purpose collaboration model, Deloitte is bringing together local organizations, including the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), Guilford County Schools and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, along with the National Math and Science Initiative, to launch the Believers program in the Metro Greensboro community. The Believers program aims to reach around 5,000 students and educators in Guilford County. With support from the Deloitte Foundation, this year-long effort will kick off this summer with an eight-day summer educator workshop and ongoing assessments facilitated by UNCG. The workshops will focus on hands-on robotics, AI, engineering, computer science and classroom application strategies, with continuous support throughout the academic year. Participants will apply their skills in their classrooms and take part in reflection, evaluation and follow-up activities to measure impact and support sustained implementation.

According to 2026 "myFutureNC" data, in 2024, 16% of Guilford County high school seniors entered the workforce directly after graduation. In addition, the same study showed that manufacturing is one of the top three industries in Guilford County, making up 11.1% of jobs. This expansion of the Believers program is designed to respond to a major workforce opportunity in the region, spark industry awareness and promote aerospace careers among students as JetZero plans to create more than 14,500 high-tech jobs at its new advanced manufacturing and assembly facility in Greensboro.

"Extending the Believers program to Greensboro means local students will have real paths into the kinds of careers being built in their own backyard," said Brian Umbenhauer, Believers program founder, executive sponsor and principal, Deloitte. "As we help JetZero deliver its new smart manufacturing facility, we're also invested in opening doors for the next generation of local STEM talent. I look forward to the day when we see one of our first Believers students walk through the doors of the JetZero factory, ready to launch their own future. That's the kind of impact that matters in strengthening communities for the long term."

"At JetZero, we know that building the future of aerospace starts in today's classrooms. Our Greensboro facility will create more than 14,500 jobs, but to keep the pipeline full, we need to invest in the next generation," said Tom O'Leary, CEO and co-founder, JetZero. "By bringing the Believers program to local schools, we're not just developing our future workforce, we're partnering with educators to give students hands-on STEM experiences that open doors to tomorrow's careers. Together, we're strengthening both our community's economy and its spirit of innovation."

"When industry, higher education and public schools come together around a shared vision, we create opportunities that can transform lives," said Dr. Whitney Oakley, superintendent, Guilford County Schools. "Through the Guilford Guarantee, we are committed to ensuring every student can see a future for themselves and access the experiences needed to reach it. By investing in our educators and exposing students to emerging technologies and high-demand career fields, this collaboration helps build a stronger workforce, a stronger community, and a stronger future for Guilford County."

About Deloitte Believers

Believers is a Deloitte workforce development initiative that aims to prepare students for STEM-related careers through learning, practical experience and exposure to real-world opportunities. Since it was established in 2022, Believers has served 195 schools, impacting over 35,000 students and 615 educators. The program is convened, led and funded by Deloitte, which also manufactures components of the robotics kits involved in the curriculum at its Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita, Deloitte's U.S. immersive experience center and proving ground for next-generation, digitally-driven manufacturing. The program is powered by a collaboration of world-leading organizations including AWS, Ballmer Group, Elenco Electronics, The National Math + Science Initiative, Siemens Digital Industries Software and Wichita State University.

To learn more about the Smart Factory Believers program or to inquire about participating, visit our website.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte