Deloitte's Bersin Announces Call for Speakers at IMPACT 2019, Industry's Leading Conference for HR Professionals

What: Seeking speakers for 12th Annual IMPACT conference, to be held April 15-17, 2019; will help HR leaders explore technologies, trends, and strategies for navigating the changing HR landscape



Where: The Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona



Who: Experienced business speakers with research or expertise to share with senior HR executives and their teams



When: Deadline for speaker proposals is Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018



Details: IMPACT 2019, the industry-leading conference that enables HR leaders to explore technologies, trends and strategies to help them navigate the ever-changing HR landscape, is now accepting speaking proposals. Interested candidates should link here to submit their ideas and topics for consideration.

Candidates must be passionate about their area of expertise and willing to work with with Bersin to deliver the best possible content experience. Potential speakers should be experienced, engaging and comfortable presenting in front of large groups. Areas of interest include the HR operating model, organizational design, workforce planning, work/performance management, optimizing the convergence of work and learning, enabling transparent talent mobility, total rewards optimization, and technology strategies for digital HR.

Candidates will be notified by Oct. 1, 2018 if their session has been accepted, is in consideration or has been declined.

