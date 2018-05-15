Deloitte's ConnectMe HR Digital Workplace Receives 2018 Bronze Stevie® Award

ConnectMe, developed exclusively by Deloitte, is a self-service online platform that connects employees to HR services and resources from any device, whenever the employee needs. The cloud-based platform gives all employees — whether executives, managers or other staff — direct access to a personalized dashboard and contextual experience that delivers the exact information, resources and processes that they need, on-demand, all with built-in social collaboration.

"ConnectMe is the result of a gap we noticed in the market after thousands of HR transformations we've done as ," said Michael Gretczko, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and national service line leader, human capital platform and innovation. "We applied our leading industry research and client feedback to develop a product that solves what no other product in the market can. It's a true honor for the efforts of our team to be recognized in the Stevies, one of the world's most recognized and coveted business awards."

For HR professionals, ConnectMe streamlines and automates HR processes and significantly reduces time-intensive, manual administrative work, enabling HR teams to focus their time and resources on strategic initiatives. The platform also develops insights on employee interactions to help create an experience tailored to the employees' specific needs.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted to this year's program, and more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Busienss Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

