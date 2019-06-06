Deloitte's ConvergeHEALTH Safety™ Receives 2019 SAP Pinnacle Award for Purpose Driven Partner Application of the Year

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte received the 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Purpose Driven Partner Application of the Year, which recognizes Deloitte for creating applications that are "delivering significant social impact." The award is one of four SAP Pinnacle Awards Deloitte won this year, including Digital Partner of the Year, Customer Experience Partner of the Year–Large Enterprise, and SAP® SuccessFactors® Partner of the Year–Large Enterprise.

The SAP Pinnacle Award for Purpose Driven Partner Application of the Year acknowledges Deloitte for its ConvergeHEALTH Safety™ (Safety) solution and more broadly for its Reimagine Platform.

Built to address pharmacovigilance needs, Safety provides an evidence-based platform for safety intelligence — supporting an outcomes-based, patient-centric care model. Deloitte's modular solution helps drive improved drug-risk profiles by mitigating risk and reducing cost, enabling safety professionals to focus on high-value opportunities.

The Deloitte Reimagine Platform is a portfolio of ready-to-deploy solutions, including SaaS offerings available via SAP Cloud Platform. It leverages SAP capabilities such as machine learning, Internet of Things and blockchain to help clients build an intelligent digital enterprise and innovate flexibly in areas such as finance, the supply chain and beyond.

"Digital leadership and innovation have been pillars of our work with SAP — essential for helping our clients take the lead in digital business, build the intelligent enterprise, and adapt in an ever-changing environment," said Darwin Deano, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and the chief technology officer for the SAP practice. "The SAP Pinnacle Awards for Digital Partner of the Year and Purpose Driven Partner Application of the Year show just how strong those pillars are. As we continue to focus on helping clients build winning cloud strategies, adopt a 'clean ERP' approach, and embrace core-to-edge innovation, we will continue to build strength in these areas."

Innovating and transforming the future of pharmacovigilance

Deloitte is helping to transform the way life sciences companies collect, process, analyze, and report on key safety related data. By offering the SAP HANA® business data platform as one of the strategic technology components for the platform, Safety is designed to accelerate response time, providing actionable insights through advanced visualization and predictive analysis to address core business needs and, ultimately, to improve patient safety.

"The SAP award recognizes and reinforces our commitment to offering clients an integrated and differentiated experience that combines our services, our cognitive and advanced analytics assets, and our deep understanding of the industry to lead the transformation to true insight-driven organizations," said Kevin Sullivan, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and product sponsor for Safety. "ConvergeHEALTH Safety offers a proactive and cost-effective solution to the industry's most complex risk, compliance, and operational challenges by focusing on improved patient outcomes fueled by the support of continuous industry and academia innovation."

Safety also provides a high degree of flexibility to help life sciences organizations adapt quickly to changing business, technological and regulatory landscapes.

"Safety provides Life Science organizations with a robust platform for analyzing their rapidly expanding adverse event case data," said John DiCamillo, product manager for ConvergeHEALTH Safety, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As new sources for data continue to arise, Safety will help address the evolving regulatory requirements and unlock new possibilities for improved insights that inform a given product's benefit-to-risk profile. As with all Deloitte products, Safety is built on secure and advanced technologies like SAP HANA, and supported by leading professional services, positioning our clients for continuous improvement and sustained success."

As a comprehensive life sciences analytics application, Safety boasts one of the largest analytics footprint of any SAP HANA production deployment — to enable users to easily derive significant value from large and complex data sets.

"SAP technology enabled us to create a highly scalable and secure enterprise application, employing a user-friendly interface with a wide array of analytics capabilities," said Stefan Kircher, chief technology officer for Deloitte Platforms, Deloite Consulting LLP. "Rapid access to the latest innovations, and reduced total cost of ownership are all part of the value proposition to our clients using this fully GxP-compliant and managed solution."

