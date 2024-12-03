Deloitte's first Disability Inclusion @ Work 2024 survey reveals that workplace accessibility is a significant challenge for many

Nearly nine in 10 respondents have disclosed having a disability, chronic health condition, or being neurodivergent to someone at work; most disclosing to HR or their direct supervisor.

One-quarter of respondents who have disclosed their disability, neurodivergence or health condition at work have requested accommodations. Of those, 74% have had at least one request rejected; almost two in 10 have had all their requests rejected.

Fears of negative perception, concerns about being seen as difficult, and past negative experiences are some of the reasons why some respondents have not asked their current employer for workplace accommodations.

Six in 10 respondents have been unable to attend some kind of work event due to inaccessibility.

Forty-one percent of respondents say they have experienced either microaggressions, harassment and/or bullying at work over the past 12 months.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Global's first Disability Inclusion @ Work 2024: A Global Outlook report provides insights into the workplace experiences of 10,000 respondents with disabilities, chronic health conditions or who are neurodivergent across workplaces in 20 countries. The findings paint a picture of varying attitudes toward self-identification and disclosure, hesitancy in asking employers for workplace accommodations, inability to participate in work events due to a lack of accessibility, and experiences with non-inclusive behaviors. However, the data also shows various actions and factors that can help enable and accelerate disability inclusion at work.

The survey finds that while many respondents experience different levels of difficulty while doing certain activities—such as walking, seeing, hearing, concentrating, and communicating—they do not always identify as being a person with a disability or chronic health condition, or as someone who is neurodivergent. The research reflects the views of both those who self-identify as a person with a disability, chronic or long-term health condition or as someone who is neurodivergent and those who report experiencing at least some level of difficulty in one domain of activity.

"Despite companies being more aware of the importance of disability inclusion, this important survey shows that much still remains to be done," says Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. "While we see high levels of workplace disclosure, this sits alongside concerns about negative perceptions when it comes to requesting workplace accommodations, requested accommodations being declined, work events that are not accessible, and experiences of non-inclusive behaviors. All these factors combine to create an 'access gap' that should be addressed."

Formal disclosure at work is high, although many choose not to share their disability, neurodivergence or chronic health condition with their team

The findings reveal that although nearly nine in 10 respondents (88%) have chosen to disclose their condition at work to at least one person or through a human resources information system (HRIS) or self-identification program, many choose not to share their disability, neurodivergence, or chronic health condition with all their colleagues, with many choosing not to share with peers. The data reveals 35% of respondents chose to disclose to colleagues who were less senior or of equal seniority and 31% to other colleagues outside their team. Compared to 78% of respondents who choose to disclose to HR and 73% to a direct supervisor.

Of those who have chosen to keep their condition private, respondents revealed concerns that they may be discriminated against, that managers would consider their ability to do their job to be impaired, or that their career progression could be impacted. Twenty-one percent cited a negative experience after disclosing to a previous employer.

Despite high workplace disclosure rates, requesting workplace accommodations is not yet the norm

While disclosure at work is high, one quarter of respondents who have disclosed with their employer have asked for workplace accommodations. Seventy-five percent have refrained—of those, 43% believe they don't need any; 20% cite fears that their supervisors would perceive the request negatively, and 11% feel discouraged by a negative experience at another company.

Meanwhile, many of those who have requested accommodations have had their requests denied. Almost three quarters of respondents who requested an accommodation have had at least one request rejected; these respondents say they were told that their request was costly (41%), too difficult to implement (30%), and that it was unreasonable (29%). The most frequently rejected requests reported by respondents are those that likely attract cost—namely alternative communication methods, access to assistive software solutions, and coaching for specific issues. Conversely, the most frequently accepted requests are those that likely do not attract cost, such as working from home when needed, adjustments to work schedules, taking frequent breaks, and access to private working spaces.

Working from home is more accessible, but many do not have that option

Nearly half (48%) of respondents that work from home at least some of the time say that their home is more accessible than their employer's premises. Those that can work from home cite many benefits, including making work easier to get done (57%), reducing threats to their health (55%), providing direct access to care within the home (46%), and reducing discrimination and harassment concerns (29%).

However, just 9% of respondents say they can work from home every day. While a further 28% say they can work from home for specific agreed periods, and 24% say they can work from home for part of their working time and do not need advance approval. For those able to work from home, some choose not to. Missing out on professional opportunities ranks highest (39%) as a reason they elect not to work from home, while others cite concern that people will think less of them (30%) or believe that being in a physical workplace is better for their career (30%). Additionally, 22% say that their supervisor would prefer them to work in the office even though working from home is an option.

Work events are not yet fully accessible—and as a result, many are missing out on 'moments that matter'

Sixty percent of respondents say they have missed one workplace event or meeting due to a lack of accessibility. Thirty-eight percent say they have been unable to attend at least one work-related event outside their workplace, and 33% have been unable to attend a work event in their workplace, due to a lack of accessibility. An additional 26% say they have been unable to socialize outside the workplace with colleagues due to a lack of accessibility at the chosen venue. The most common barriers have been inaccessible restrooms and a lack of breaks in the agenda.

Non-inclusive behaviors permeate work experiences, but many aren't reported

Thirty percent of respondents say that people made negative assumptions about their competence in the past year. Further, over a quarter say they were passed over for a promotion and the same number says their performance was negatively evaluated in the last year.

Forty-one percent of respondents say they have experienced microaggressions, harassment or bullying at work in the past year, with microaggressions being experienced the most (by 26% of those surveyed), followed by bullying and harassment (10% and 7% respectively). Respondents say only about half (52%) of these non-inclusive behaviors were formally reported to someone in authority in their organization. The most commonly cited reasons for not reporting were concerns that the behavior would worsen, thinking that the complaint would not be taken seriously, and not feeling that the behaviors was serious enough to report.

The path forward: Helping to enable and accelerate disability inclusion at work

Alongside providing this critical insight, this survey has also identified five steps that employers can take to help make meaningful progress on disability inclusion at work:

Make disability inclusion a visible leadership priority, at board level—accompanied by meaningful actions. Encourage senior role models, which in turn can help enable people with disabilities, chronic health conditions or neurodivergent individuals to thrive and succeed at work. Provide roles that help enable strengths—and managers and leaders who both understand the importance of disability inclusion and help enable it. Embed accessibility into business as usual throughout the career lifecycle, including 'moments that matter'. Recognize the importance of providing workplace accommodations when they are needed—and that the accommodations application process is clear, timely and stigma-free. Provide a disability-inclusive culture, address non-inclusive behaviors, and help enable everyone to report without concern.

"Organizations have a responsibility to support their employees and create an environment where everyone feels included and can reach their full potential," says Elizabeth Faber, Deloitte Global Chief People & Purpose Officer. "To build more disability-inclusive organizations, leaders need to remove barriers and provide opportunities necessary to help support all employees to succeed in their careers."

For more information and to view the full results of Deloitte's Disability Inclusion at Work report, visit: www.deloitte.com/DisabilityAtWork.

Methodology

Between January and April 2024, Deloitte Global surveyed 10,000 people with disabilities or chronic health conditions or who are neurodivergent in workplaces across 20 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States). All respondents were in full- or part-time employment. Respondents did not include any Deloitte people. Respondents were included either if a) they self-identified as a person with a disability, chronic health condition or as someone who is neurodivergent, or b) if they report experiencing at least "some difficulty" in one domain of an adapted version of The Washington Group Short Set (WG-SS), a widely used set of questions designed to identify and measure disability in public surveys. The adapted WG-SS used in this report consisted of questions covering difficulties respondents experience in carrying out certain activities across seven domains: vision, hearing, mobility (e.g., walking/climbing stairs), cognition (i.e., memory/concentration), self-care, communication and participation in work on an equal basis with others. The survey aimed to understand the experiences of these individuals in the workplace, including whether and how they disclose their condition(s), their needs and expectations around accessibility and accommodations, the presence of non-inclusive behaviors, and how employers can enable and accelerate disability inclusion in their workplaces.

