Deloitte's Managed Extended Detection and Response Platform Now Available on Google Cloud's Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a leader in global security services and worldwide managed cloud security services in the multicloud era , continues to expand its alliance with Google Cloud by making Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte available on Google Cloud Marketplace .

Launched two years ago with Google Cloud Chronicle as part of its core, MXDR by Deloitte is a modernized cyber threat detection and response offering consisting of market-leading professional security services coupled with an integrated set of leading technologies to help organizations better defend, detect and respond to cyber threats. Available for both commercial and government client use, MXDR by Deloitte has modules that can offer 24x7 cyber threat monitoring and response, military-grade threat hunting as a managed service and curated threat intelligence to help inform defense of the extended IT/OT environment.

"As the cyber threat landscape evolves and organizations' security needs change with it, we want to offer clients broad threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities as a managed outcome," said Upen Sachdev , Google Cloud cyber alliance leader and a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Now that our Deloitte managed extended detection and response services and solutions platform is available via the Google Cloud Marketplace; CISOs, CSOs and their security teams have a new path to enhancing and streamlining operations while also making the most of their Google Cloud commitments."

"Bringing Deloitte's MXDR platform to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage security tools on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Deloitte can now help customers better protect their organizations as part of their digital transformation journeys."

An expanding alliance

Deloitte and Google Cloud have a longstanding alliance , helping business and public sector organizations fundamentally improve how they operate. As a recognized security leader in Google Cloud's alliance ecosystem, Deloitte has nine Google Cloud specializations and thousands of certified practitioners. In addition to awards received in earlier years, in 2023, Deloitte was named the Partner of the Year for Public Sector (Global), Services (North America), Security Specialization (Global), and the Generative AI Industry Solution (Global). All are a testament to Deloitte's commitment to creating industry-leading Google Cloud solutions that drive impact and help customers address their specific challenges.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Contacts

Shelley Pfaendler Taylor Graham

Public Relations Public Relations

Deloitte Services LP Deloitte Services LP

+1 212 492 4484 +1 410 576 6707

[email protected] [email protected]



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte