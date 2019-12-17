Deloitte's Resilient Podcast Introduces Cyber Series

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2016, Deloitte's "Resilient" podcast series sets out to tell real stories about challenges, triumphs and resilience of leaders. Building on that idea, the Resilient podcast introduces a new series of executive conversations focused on the most pervasive issue to impact modern organizations, cyber.

"We have had tremendous feedback on the engaging, inspiring and challenging conversations on the more than 40 episodes of the Resilient podcast so far," said Mike Kearney, CMO for Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and host of the Resilient podcast. "No issue seems more pressing or keeps more executives up at night than the impacts and far-reaching consequences of cyber. This monthly series aims to bring to life the leaders who are tackling cyber everywhere head on."

The first three episodes in the cyber series are available now on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Spotify and Stitcher. The first, "Cracking the code: Managing cyber with a risk-based approach," features a candid exchange on leading with authenticity and grit with Deborah Golden, principal in Deloitte & Touche LLP and the leader of Deloitte's U.S. cyber practice. In this episode of Resilient, Golden dives deeper into the new "cyber everywhere" reality and shares her experience helping organizations navigate through complex cyber issues.

Then, Golden will move from interviewee to interviewer as she takes on the role of host for each of the upcoming cyber series interviews, many of which will feature women executives responsible for cybersecurity in their organizations, like Colleen Valentine, director, information security governance and compliance for Nasdaq. In the episode, "Creating a culture of security," Valentine discusses the importance of fostering an open dialogue on cyber issues and how companies can instill a culture of cyber vigilance to empower employees to be the frontline of defense. She also explores challenges that come with today's expanding perimeter and third-party ecosystems.



"The issues that cyber leaders are facing daily and preparing for today are not trivial. Digital transformation is evolving how organizations are operating, delivering, and responding to a never-before level of interconnectedness and vulnerability — and it all needs to be secure to some degree," Golden commented. "These executives in cyber have extraordinary experiences inside and outside their careers. The conversations shed light on the challenges and opportunities across the marketplace while focusing on each of their inspiring accomplishments."

Each 30- to 45-minute Resilient cyber series episode is filled with engaging stories and insights from executives at the helm of cyber organizations across multiple industries and within a number of Fortune 500 companies. Explore the challenges of cyber around digital transformation, acquisitions, recovering from cyber incidents, and finding and retaining cyber talent. Learn more about how these leaders — several of whom are women — advanced in their careers, challenges they've encountered, and what it takes to be a resilient leader.

Upcoming Episodes:

Resilient is an award-winning podcast series that features real, unfiltered stories and authentic, engaging, and thought-provoking conversations from leaders for leaders. Hear interviews and unfiltered stories from senior executives, government officials, board members, and leaders outside of the business world. Discover how they embrace complexity to lead, navigate, and disrupt to accelerate performance.



For more in the series, visit the Resilient podcast library page. To subscribe to receive the latest Resilient podcasts and related information about the series: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/risk/articles/resilient-subscribe.html.

