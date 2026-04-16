De'Longhi Unveils Its Most Advanced Espresso Machine Ever: Meet the PrimaDonna Aromatic

Award-winning design meets breakthrough intelligent brewing for a new era of personalized coffee at home from the #1 Super Automatic Espresso Maker in the US

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De'Longhi, a global leader in home espresso innovation and the #1 Super Automatic Espresso Maker in the US*, today announced the launch of the PrimaDonna Aromatic, a next generation innovation that redefines what's possible in at-home coffee. Designed in Italy, and honored with the prestigious 2025 Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, the PrimaDonna Aromatic blends striking design with cutting-edge technology to deliver a truly elevated, café-quality experience, personalized to every cup.

De'Longhi PrimaDonna Aromatic

Marking a major milestone for the brand, PrimaDonna Aromatic is De'Longhi's first machine to introduce fully integrated, intelligent bean-to-cup adaptation, an industry-leading breakthrough that brings a new level of precision and ease to home brewing. Powered by Bean Adapt Technology and Adaptive Grinding Technology, the machine automatically recognizes the beans being used and fine-tunes grind size, dose, and brewing temperature in real time. The result is consistently optimized aroma and flavor, with no guesswork or manual calibration required.

Building on this innovation, every detail of the PrimaDonna Aromatic is intentionally designed to serve as a centerpiece of unmatched elegance and simplicity. From its stunning stainless-steel finish to the immersive 5-inch full-touch display, the machine delivers an interface that is as intuitive as it is visually refined.

Engineered to simplify the coffee-making process without sacrificing quality or variety, PrimaDonna Aromatic features three dedicated extraction technologies for espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew beverages. De'Longhi's Cold Extraction Technology prepares smooth, full-bodied cold brew in under three minutes, while traditional espresso and drip methods deliver authentic café-style drinks with rich, nuanced flavor.

Coffee enthusiasts can explore a curated menu of 38 hot and iced recipes, including espresso, cappuccino, latte macchiato, americano, iced coffee, and cold brew drinks. Each beverage can be customized to individual preferences by adjusting strength, volume, temperature, coffee-to-milk ratio, and froth levels. The machine also supports four user profiles and six bean profiles, allowing households to personalize and save their favorite drinks while enabling the machine to learn daily coffee habits and suggest coffee routines depending on the time of day.

Milk-based beverages are prepared using LatteCrema™ Hot and Cool Technologies, which create a range of milk textures from silky steamed milk to light cold foam for both dairy and plant-based alternatives.

"At De'Longhi, we have helped define the fully automatic espresso category by elevating the at-home coffee experience to café-quality standards," said Eliza Woolston Sheffield, President of De'Longhi North America. "The PrimaDonna Aromatic builds on that leadership by combining intelligent brewing technology, award-winning Italian design, and effortless personalization so coffee lovers can enjoy an exceptional range of drinks with the touch of a button."

Key features of the PrimaDonna Aromatic include:

Bean Adapt Technology: Automatically recognizes coffee beans and optimizes grind size, dose, and brewing temperature to deliver balanced aroma and flavor in every cup.

Automatically recognizes coffee beans and optimizes grind size, dose, and brewing temperature to deliver balanced aroma and flavor in every cup. Adaptive Grinding Technology: The integrated conical burr grinder continuously monitors brewing performance and adjusts grind settings in real time to maintain consistent extraction.

The integrated conical burr grinder continuously monitors brewing performance and adjusts grind settings in real time to maintain consistent extraction. Three Dedicated Extraction Methods: Separate brewing technologies for espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew allow the machine to craft a wide range of authentic café style drinks in one machine.

Separate brewing technologies for espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew allow the machine to craft a wide range of authentic café style drinks in one machine. Cold Brew in Under Three Minutes: De'Longhi's Cold Extraction Technology produces smooth, full bodied cold brew with the flavor of traditional long steep methods in just minutes.

De'Longhi's Cold Extraction Technology produces smooth, full bodied cold brew with the flavor of traditional long steep methods in just minutes. 38 Preset Recipes + Endless Customization: Explore a menu of hot and iced drinks including espresso, americano, cappuccino, latte macchiato, iced coffee, and cold brew, with customizable strength, volume, temperature, and milk ratio.

Explore a menu of hot and iced drinks including espresso, americano, cappuccino, latte macchiato, iced coffee, and cold brew, with customizable strength, volume, temperature, and milk ratio. LatteCrema™ Hot and Cool Technologies: Automatically create a range of milk textures from silky steamed milk to airy cold foam for dairy and plant based alternatives.

Automatically create a range of milk textures from silky steamed milk to airy cold foam for dairy and plant based alternatives. Smart Personalization with User Profiles: Save favorite drinks with four user profiles and six bean profiles that learn preferences and tailor the menu throughout the day.

Save favorite drinks with four user profiles and six bean profiles that learn preferences and tailor the menu throughout the day. 5 Inch Full Color Touch Display: The high resolution touchscreen provides intuitive navigation, step by step guidance, and easy drink customization.

The high resolution touchscreen provides intuitive navigation, step by step guidance, and easy drink customization. Wi Fi Connectivity with the De'Longhi My Coffee Lounge App: Brew remotely, manage bean profiles, discover recipes, track coffee habits and access customer service directly from your smartphone.

The PrimaDonna Aromatic will be available in the United States starting April 16th for $2,499.95 on DeLonghi.com and at Williams-Sonoma stores and online. In Canada, it will be offered for $2,999.99CAD on delonghi.ca, Best Buy and fine independent retailers. For full product information, visit www.delonghi.com.

About De'Longhi: De'Longhi is based in Treviso, Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer's home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com.

*Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service, Unit Share, Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025

SOURCE De'Longhi