DeLorean Motor Company taps Brand & Blend to Fuel Licensing Growth

Brand & Blend plans to grow the program by executing partnerships in traditional licensing categories such as apparel, collectibles and enthusiast merchandise as well as focused brand collaborations. "The DeLorean brand elicits an unparalleled sense of excitement and nostalgia to a worldwide marketplace. We plan to tap into licensed partners that can extend that experience via a line of thoughtful and truly inspired products," said Maria Alcaide, co-founder and partner of Brand & Blend.

Sarah Benson, also partner at Brand & Blend added, "We look forward to growing the licensing program for DMC and making DeLorean merchandise and brand experiences more available to the huge community of enthusiasts that exist around the world."

The DeLorean Motor Co. was founded by John DeLorean and began producing its legendary DMC-12 in 1976. Stephen Wynne, the CEO of DeLorean Motor Company announced earlier this year that they would begin production of a new line of their iconic vehicles in the near future.

"DeLorean Motor Company desires to expand our DeLorean marks and believes that this new partnership with Brand & Blend will give us the opportunity to bring DeLorean licensed products into more people's lives," stated Stephen Wynne, CEO.

